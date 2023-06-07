CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 7, 2023–

Cordata Healthcare Innovations, a leading SaaS company serving at-risk populations by coordinating treatment and community resources has acquired MedReportGuard, a comprehensive solution for supporting and meeting the needs of interpersonal violence survivors. The acquisition enables Cordata to continue extending its positive impact on the highest-risk populations, including children in foster care, those struggling with addiction or mental illness, patients with complex and chronic diseases, and now survivors of interpersonal violence.

Like other vulnerable populations, survivors of interpersonal violence often face barriers when connecting to advocacy services and key medical and social interventions due to gaps in coordination and communication. These barriers are exacerbated by inequities in race, ethnicity, and gender. MedReportGuard is dedicated to helping survivors by connecting them to immediate and impactful services, streamlining mandatory reporting and medical examination processes, and fostering collaboration between healthcare providers, law enforcement, social services, and community services.

“Over the past several years, Cordata has sharpened its unique focus on improving healthcare by focusing on health equity for populations who have historically been underserved,” said Gary Winzenread, Cordata’s President and CEO. “We are confident that the right technology solutions, and enabling dedicated teams on-the-ground, will result in quality care for all individuals, regardless of their background or life circumstances. The partnership with MedReportGuard provides us an opportunity to improve outcomes across these populations, while reducing costs and improving access to care for every community.”

A multi-year study found that victims supported by MedReportGuard solutions were nearly four times more likely to connect with advocacy services, with the most impact seen in minority populations. Another study found that this warm handoff to advocacy led to an eleven-fold increase in the services received. The MedReportGuard solution has also been shown to reduce hospital costs, improve compliance with reporting laws, and increase provider morale.

In 2021, MedReportGuard partnered with Research Triangle Institute International (RTI) with funding from the Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) along with several counties across California to develop a more innovative and integrated system that built upon several prior efforts in this space, drawing on more than a decade of research and evaluation to inform its design. The solution takes a comprehensive approach to the myriad of paths for each survivor, enabling a more trauma-informed and data-driven approach that can better meet this population’s needs. MedReportGuard is currently accessible in 12 counties across California and is making progress toward becoming available across the state. This acquisition will accelerate this expansion and will make the solution available to all other states.

“We are eager to join forces with a like-minded organization that shares our commitment and community-oriented approach to helping survivors of interpersonal violence and other at-risk communities,” shared Adrian Berg, CEO of MedReportGuard. “By uniting our efforts, we can amplify our impact and accelerate the progress made to support hard-to-reach, underserved populations that face resource gaps and adverse outcomes. These barriers combine to produce an immense strain on healthcare systems and minimizing or removing them will make an immediate impact on health equity.”

About Cordata

Cordata Healthcare Innovations is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company connecting communities and healthcare organizations to better serve at-risk populations by coordinating treatment and community resources. Cordata’s core technology platform provides specific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with complex diseases, individuals battling addiction or mental illness, children in foster care, and victims of interpersonal violence. More information can be found at cordatahealth.com.

About MedReportGuard

MedReportGuard (MRG) is a mission-driven organization providing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for survivors of interpersonal violence. MRG provides forensic medical documentation, mandatory reporting, cross-agency referrals, and powerful data analysis tools that provide a more holistic approach to meeting the needs of each survivor. More information can be found at https://medreportguard.com/.

