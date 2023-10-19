Imagine living on just $3 a day. For Tomas Gorny, this was once his reality. From these humble beginnings, Gorny’s resilience and entrepreneurial spirit propelled him to enormous business success. Now, as the co-founder and CEO of one of the leading cloud communication companies, Nextiva, his incredible journey is a masterclass in vision, innovation and the importance of values.

From Poland to America

Moving to the United States with dreams bigger than his pockets, Gorny started from the ground up. He struggled with financial hardships, working in valet parking and carpet cleaning just to make ends meet. But it was this very grit and determination that paved the way for his journey into the world of technology. He launched IPOWER, which quickly became one of the world’s largest web hosting companies. “Challenges shape your character, and adversities often lead to the greatest opportunities,” Tomas Gorny once remarked.

Spotting the gap in business communication

But it wasn’t just personal tenacity that drove Gorny’s business success. He strategically identified gaps in the business phone system industry. In particular, Gorny saw companies struggling with fragmented, outdated communication solutions. Drawing from his experiences with IPOWER and understanding the ever-evolving needs of businesses, Gorny launched Nextiva as the solution that would bridge the gaps in business communications. With Nextiva, Gorny would create a unified platform — one that not only simplified business communication but also prioritized customer needs.

Building Nextiva: A beacon of innovation

Tomas Gorny’s drive to solve problems was the catalyst behind Nextiva’s creation. “The value of a business is in its ability to solve problems, not just generate profits,” Gorny often states. His firsthand experience with the challenges faced by immigrants and entrepreneurs gave him an edge. Instead of merely peddling products, Gorny approached business communication as an ecosystem, designed to redefine how businesses operate.

Navigating the storms: Learning from past setbacks

Gorny’s journey wasn’t without challenges. Earlier business ventures in areas like real estate were failures. However, rather than derailing him, these setbacks became lessons in humility and strategy. “Failure isn’t the opposite of success; it’s a part of success,” Gorny candidly shared in one of his talks.

Leading with distinction

What truly sets Gorny apart, however, is not only his willingness to embrace failure as a necessary stepping stone on the journey to success but also his holistic view of business communication. This includes establishing a corporate culture within Nextiva that values teams, collaboration, innovation and above all, customer experience.

A glimpse into the future

Gorny’s vision for Nextiva transcends its current achievements. He sees a future where advanced analytics and AI are intertwined with business communication, offering predictive insights and intelligent solutions. With eyes set on global expansion, Tomas Gorny’s ambition is not just for Nextiva to be a leading business phone system provider in the U.S., but to revolutionize communication for businesses worldwide.

Tomas Gorny’s journey from an immigrant living on $3 a day to the CEO of an innovative tech company Nextiva, is an inspiration for anyone with a dream. As Nextiva charts new territories, aspiring entrepreneurs can take a page out of Gorny’s playbook. He shares, “It’s not about where you start, but where you aim to reach and the values you uphold along the way.”

VentureBeat newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.