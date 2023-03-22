The Collaboration Will See disguise Integrate with NVIDIA Omniverse for End-to-End M&E Workflows

disguise today announced a new collaboration with NVIDIA to integrate the NVIDIA Omniverse platform with disguise’s platform for immersive experiences. Creatives will soon be able to connect their preferred digital content creation (DCC) tools, like Maya, Cinema 4D, 3ds Max and more, in a unified production pipeline. This connectivity allows for easier and quicker changes, enhanced content production, the ability to work in full fidelity and a lower barrier of entry for accessing media and entertainment workflows.

Today, content creators are required to keep up with fast-paced on-set changes, multiple versions of content and unfamiliar workflows. With multitudes of DCC tools for both 2D and 3D content creation existing separate from rendering tools and applications, more unified content management workflows and solutions are needed.

disguise has a 20-year history powering the world’s most spectacular visual experiences including live concerts for artists like Beyonce, location-based experiences like Illuminarium, virtual productions for Netflix and Amazon Prime, extended reality stages for companies like Siemens and Verizon and broadcast coverage for ITV and TUDN. disguise is a production platform delivering the next dimension of visual experiences, bridging the physical and the virtual. Its combination of 3D visualization software, cloud solutions, platform, hardware and services provides creatives and technical teams with the ability to realize any creative vision – no matter the complexity.

NVIDIA Omniverse is an extensible platform enabling individuals and teams to build custom 3D pipelines and simulate large-scale virtual worlds faster than ever. With Omniverse, 3D design teams can work across multiple software suites to collaborate in real time in a shared environment.

“By opening up the production pipeline to standard DCC tools, the available talent pool grows dramatically, overcoming talent shortages across media and entertainment. This is the rising tide that lifts all boats. The integration with NVIDIA Omniverse connects content creation tools to industry-leading real-time engines such as Unreal Engine, and opens up future avenues for connecting AI-assisted content creation workflows that are evolving rapidly and taking the industry by storm,” says Raed Al Tikriti, Chief Product and Technology Officer at disguise.

The integration builds on disguise’s existing RenderStream™ capabilities, which is a bi-directional protocol transporting rendering information between third-party render engines and disguise. RenderStream™ allows for greater synchronicity of content and tracking data across the production workflow as well as the seamless merging of the physical and virtual worlds.

Additionally, through the connection to disguise’s cloud platform, remote teams and productions can easily collaborate. This suite of applications includes disguise Drive for unified upload and storage, and Previz for importing, previsualizing and sharing 3D interactive scenes for any production.

“Today’s toughest content production challenges require improved productivity and efficiency,” says Richard Kerris, vice president of Omniverse platform development at NVIDIA. “Through the combination of disguise and NVIDIA Omniverse, technical and creative professionals can take their 3D visualization and virtual production workflows to the next level.”

A preview of the integration will be shown at NVIDIA GTC on March 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM GMT in the session titled “How to increase productivity in Media & Entertainment with NVIDIA-enabled end-to-end workflows.”

About disguise

disguise is a real-time production platform delivering the next dimension of visual experiences, bridging the physical and the virtual. Its award-winning extended reality (xR) solution has powered over 600 immersive real-time productions across live entertainment for music artists such as Katy Perry and Billie Eilish, film and episodic TV productions for Netflix and Amazon Prime, corporate presentations for Siemens and Verizon, and live broadcast programs from Eurosport, MTV and ITV, in more than 50 countries.

With an ever-increasing global partner network and working alongside the world’s most talented visual designers and technical teams in live events, TV broadcasts, films, concert touring, theatre, fixed installations and corporate and entertainment events, disguise is building the next generation of collaborative tools to help artists and technologists realize their vision.

Recipient of the Engineering, Science and Technology Emmy Award and Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Innovation, disguise is backed by investment firm Carlyle Group, with Epic Games taking a minority stake.

For more information, please visit www.disguise.one.

