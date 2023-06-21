The earned wage access (EWA) pioneer is the first in the space to offer credit monitoring to consumers

EarnIn, the leader in on-demand access to income, continues to innovate for their customers with their latest product offering, Credit Monitoring. With the launch of Credit Monitoring, EarnIn community members now have free access to their credit score through the EarnIn app.

EarnIn is the first earned wage access provider to offer credit monitoring. EarnIn’s new Credit Monitoring enables community members the ability to instantly access their monthly credit score, get updates along with individual insights based on payment history, credit use, credit mix and other important metrics, empowering them to take action to protect their hard-earned credit score. Through 24/7 dispute resolution with Experian® within the EarnIn app, customers can take action to protect their credit score against signs of identity theft and unauthorized changes to their credit file, empowering customers to better understand their credit score and ultimately how to improve it. Powered by data from Experian®, credit scores are updated monthly through VantageScore® 3.01.

“EarnIn’s goal has always been to empower our customers with options and provide access to products that ease financial anxiety,” said EarnIn CEO and Founder Ram Palaniappan. “Having free access to your credit score, comprehensive insights into credit factors, and protection against identity theft, are all powerful drivers for building financial momentum.”

This product expansion follows the introduction of a new brand identity for EarnIn, launching a renewed focus on providing financial tools and resources to lessen financial anxiety through every step of a customer’s financial journey.

About EarnIn

As one of the first pioneers of earned wage access, our mission at EarnIn is to reimagine the way money moves to empower every person’s potential. We’re building a first-of-its-kind hub of financial life powered by streamed access to earnings that allows our community members to spend and save on their own terms. Our products are widely recognized as innovative, easy to use, reliable, and value-driven.

Since our founding in 2013, our community members have downloaded our app over 13 million times and accessed over $15 billion in earnings.

We’re fortunate to have an incredibly experienced leadership team, combined with world-class funding partners like A16Z, Matrix Partners, and DST, and are excited for what the future holds for our community members.

Learn more at EarnIn.com

1Calculated on the VantageScore 3.0 model. Your VantageScore 3.0 from Experian® indicates your credit risk level and is not used by all lenders, so don’t be surprised if your lender uses a score that’s different from your VantageScore 3.0. Learn more: https://www.experian.com/assets/consumer-information/product-sheets/vantagescore-3.pdf

