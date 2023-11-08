New portfolio offerings enable greater commercial access to Evolve’s STEP technology, expanding application development for STEP production around the world

MINNETONKA, Minn. & FRANKFURT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 8, 2023–

Evolve Additive Solutions, provider of industrial 3D printing solutions, announced today at Formnext the commercial launch of its all-new parts production service, STEP Parts Now, as well as an expansion of its materials portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231102395276/en/

ABS Check Valves / Image credit: Evolve Additive Solutions

STEP Parts Now

Meeting production demand, along with Evolve’s drive to broaden access to its Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process (STEP™) technology, spurred the creation of the new parts production service. STEP is the only additive manufacturing (AM) process in the market today that can deliver on the fidelity, surface finish, accuracy, and material properties required to reliably and repeatably print end-use parts at scale.

Customers can now quote and order STEP parts directly from Evolve through the STEP Parts Now e-commerce portal.

STEP Parts Now complements part ordering availability through Evolve’s strategic partners and their STEP production centers: Fathom Digital Manufacturing based in the US, and alphacam Gmbh based in Germany. Customers now have additional options in their pursuit of additive manufactured parts from prototype through production.

“What we are launching with STEP Parts Now is much more than parts as a service,” said Jeff Hanson, Evolve’s Senior Vice President of Go-to-Market. “We are increasing accessibility to a newly identified additive manufacturing technology category that finally delivers on past industry promises of materials, features, and scalability by additive manufacturing for true production.”

Expanded Materials Portfolio

In addition to its launch of STEP Parts Now, Evolve has announced the commercial availability of two new materials in its portfolio: Nylon PA-11(A) and Gray ABS.

Evolve’s PA-11(A) for STEP offers significant mechanical performance advantages over powder bed fusion PA-11. Qualities including a superior elongation at break, higher impact strength, and a higher heat deflection temperature (HDT) make Evolve’s PA-11(A) parts usable in more demanding production applications.

The new Gray ABS material complements Evolve’s existing Black ABS and exhibits mechanical properties within 10% of bulk injection molded ABS. Additionally, it exhibits impressive structural color contrast for fine features and textures.

Evolve is showcasing its STEP Parts Now and new material offerings this week at Formnext in hall 12.1 at booth B-89. Full details will be available from the Evolve team including Jeff Blank, President, and COO; Jeff Hanson, SVP of Go-to-Market; and Melissa Hanson, VP Marketing at a press conference to be held on-site at Formnext today, November 8, 14:00-15:00 in the Portalhaus, Level C, Room Prisma.

Schedule a meeting here with the Evolve team during the event.

About Evolve Additive Solutions

Evolve Additive Solutions is transforming how the world manufactures. Founded in 2017, the company offers additive manufacturing production equipment, materials, software, parts production, and application and consulting services. Evolve allows for manufacturing flexibility, creating uniquely functional products while increasing speed to market and efficiency securing supply chains. Evolve’s patented STEP technology is able to efficiently produce commercial grade production parts and create unique products that cannot be manufactured with traditional methods. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN with a materials technology center based in Rochester, NY. More at: www.evolveadditive.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231102395276/en/

Cheryl Hillman

Sr. Marketing Manager, Evolve Additive Solutions

cheryl.hillman@evolveadditive.com

+1 (763) 438-6569