GOVO Venture Partners, along with M4 Investing and the Florida Opportunity Fund, is co-leading a $5M seed investment round in Miami-based Kind Designs. This is the third portfolio company investment GOVO has made since announcing the launch of its venture fund, GOVO Fund I, in January.

Kind Designs founder Anya Freeman with 3-D printing robot at their headquarters in Miami (Photo: Business Wire)

Kind Designs is a climate-tech startup producing eco-friendly, 3D-printed seawalls to protect coastal communities from rising sea-levels. Through the use of patent-pending technology, Kind Designs prints Living Seawalls™️ that mimic coral reefs and mangroves, hosting biodiversity and improving the quality of the water. The Living Seawalls sequester carbon and collect water quality data through embedded sensors.

Rob Panepinto, GOVO’s managing general partner, said of the investment, “In response to sea level rise, government agencies throughout the world will seek to adopt policy and guidance for ecologically responsible sea walls. By applying its proprietary and innovative technology, Kind Designs is setting the standard and solving a global problem. We look forward to collaborating with our co-investors and the Kind Designs team as they work to become the market leader in the space.”

Anya Freeman, Kind Design’s founder and CEO shared, “we are thrilled to have a Florida-based firm with deep roots in the community and government expertise lead our round, enabling us to protect all coastal cities with Kind’s Living Seawalls and grow far beyond our home state of Florida.”

About GOVO Venture Partners

GOVO Venture Partners is a Winter Park, Florida based company. GOVO Fund I is a venture fund that invests, seed round through series A, in early stage companies for which doing business with government or navigating government regulations is an important success factor.

About M4 Investing

4 Investing is a Florida based family office that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of companies. The firm also invests in real estate, private equity funds, and direct venture capital. For more information visit m4investing.com

About Kind Designs

Empowering nature with technology, Kind Designs is a climate-tech startup that’s addressing rising sea-levels by revolutionizing the outdated and traditionally toxic seawall construction industry. Through its use of innovative, eco-friendly materials, and patent-pending 3D printing technology, Kind Designs is producing the world’s first 3D-printed Living Seawalls™️. The Living Seawalls protect coastal communities from floods and storm surges, while creating marine habitats, sequestering carbon and collecting essential water quality data. For more information on Kind Designs and to get an estimate for your seawall project, visit www.kinddesigns.com.

