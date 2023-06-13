NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 13, 2023–

Heritage Group, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, has announced the launch of its Executive Advisory Board, comprised of some of the most respected and experienced healthcare executives across the country.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Executive Advisory Board,” said Bryan Bui, Partner at Heritage Group. “The board’s collective expertise, experience and industry knowledge will be invaluable to our firm as it continues to grow and expand.”

The Executive Advisory Board (EAB) members will play a critical role across the entire investment process, including thematic development, identifying investment opportunities, and providing insight and advice to the firm’s portfolio company management teams. Heritage Group is backed by some of the leading healthcare organizations in the nation, including large provider systems, payers and other healthcare service providers. The EAB will complement the efforts and strategic value of Heritage Group’s investor base.

The inaugural members include:

Derek Chao, MD, is an experienced healthcare operator and nationally recognized leader in value-based care strategy. Dr. Chao is currently the CEO of Optum West and oversees growth and operations in 10 states.

Charlene Frizzera has spent over 30 years at CMS, The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, having previously held the position of Acting Administrator of CMS, where she was responsible for leading the Agency. Ms. Frizzera also served as Chief Operating Officer of CMS, as well as various other positions within Medicaid and Medicare programs. Ms. Frizzera is currently the CEO of CF Health Advisors, a leading healthcare policy and business strategy advisory firm.

Ken Melkus served as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of HealthWise, a publicly-traded managed care organization from the company’s founding until it was merged into UnitedHealth Group. Previously, Mr. Melkus served as the COO of Surgical Care Affiliates. Mr. Melkus has served on the board of directors of numerous successful, high-growth healthcare services and healthcare IT organizations.

Ryan Mooney is a leading healthcare IT executive with over 25 years of industry experience. Mr. Mooney spent over 20 years at Cotiviti, most recently as the Senior Vice President of Healthcare Operations, leading post payment and digital transformation practices. He currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Payment Integrity at HealthEdge.

Donald Trigg served as President of Fortune 500 healthcare IT leader Cerner Corporation. Mr. Trigg has also worked with earlier stage growth businesses, including CodeRyte, where he led the company’s rapid growth expansion. He currently serves as the CEO of apree health and is co-author of The New Health Economy: Ground Rules for Leaders (Georgetown University Press).

(Georgetown University Press). Bert Zimmerli recently retired after 20 years as the Executive Vice President and CFO of Intermountain Healthcare, a fully integrated $14 billion+ health system. During his tenure, Intermountain’s revenue and net assets grew approximately 500% and 830%, respectively, and achieved and maintained the highest financial ratings in healthcare.

“Each of these individuals brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the table and we are honored to be working with them as inaugural members of our Executive Advisory Board,” said Graham Hunter, Partner at Heritage Group. “Their guidance will be instrumental to our effort to identify and scale the healthcare organizations that are solving the key challenges facing the US healthcare industry.”

Heritage Group has a long history of investing in and partnering with solution-oriented, innovative healthcare companies across healthcare services and healthcare IT that seek to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and improve access to high-quality care. With the launch of its Executive Advisory Board, Heritage Group is well positioned to continue its successful track record of investing in and supporting talented and visionary healthcare entrepreneurs.

About Heritage Group

Heritage Group is a Nashville, Tennessee-based, healthcare-focused private equity firm with more than 35 years of experience financing and operating healthcare companies. Heritage has over $700 million of assets under management and seeks to make majority and minority investments in high-growth healthcare services and healthcare technology businesses that address the challenges of the U.S. healthcare system. The firm’s limited partners include some of the leading healthcare organizations in the nation, including large provider systems, payers, and healthcare service providers, which collectively operate over 600 hospitals and insure more than 45 million lives. For more information, visit www.heritagegroupusa.com.

