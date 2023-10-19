ZUG, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 19, 2023–

Sensorium is excited to announce Carl Cox’s virtual show in the Sensorium Galaxy. The exclusive 30-minute performance, featuring tracks written, produced, and performed by Carl, is set to premiere on Friday, October 27, at 7 p.m. BST. Music and technology fans from around the globe will be able to access the experience in 2D, VR-360 and full VR at no cost. Named Intermundium, referring to the space between worlds, the show promises to be a groundbreaking step into the realm of digital performances.

In the world of electronic music, Carl Cox stands as an enduring legend. With origins deeply rooted in the early evolution of acid house and techno, he has consistently been at the forefront of the global dance music scene. He enthusiastically states, “I’ve always been about pushing boundaries, sharing the love of music, and enhancing electronic music culture. It’s been fascinating to witness developments that allow me to share my experiences with like-minded individuals anywhere on Earth – or beyond!”

Sensorium Galaxy is an evolving metaverse consisting of virtual worlds. PRISM is Sensorium Galaxy’s world dedicated to electronic music, where real-life and virtual DJ avatars provide continuous musical engagements. The show is designed around the key characteristics of the PRISM world, where sound frequencies transform space. Carl Cox’s digital version performs with unique visual sensations in the valley of PRISM, controlling the environment with beats that set everything in motion, from erupting volcanic streams to futuristic extraterrestrial concert structures.

Sasha Tityanko, Deputy CEO and Art Director of Sensorium, comments, “Building on the Uncanny Valley hypothesis, we began the show with a deep exploration into how much we could blur the lines between reality and digital, between genuine human beings and avatars, and between tangible and virtual artistry. This show represents a collaborative exploration between us and Carl Cox, aiming to understand the potential of transferring the energies of both the artist and a live dance floor into a virtual environment.”

Access to Intermundium’s world premiere will be available across multiple platforms including YouTube, iOS and Android applications, and Steam. All platforms will be announced on Sensorium Galaxy’s website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231018717644/en/

Media

Sensorium AG

Franck Sebastien

franck.sebastien@sensoriumxr.com

www.sensoriumgalaxy.com