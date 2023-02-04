Advertisers will be able to securely transact Rave’s audience data in their digital media buys

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 4, 2023–

Rave, a global leader in group digital video watching, has announced its support of Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) to hash and salt their audience data for activation by advertisers. Rave’s group video-viewing platform embraces the evolving streaming content landscape, enabling consumers to watch content they love with the people they love, regardless of location. With over 70 million subscribers around the globe, Rave creates a one-of-a-kind, premium streaming experience for consumers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005458/en/

Pioneered by The Trade Desk, UID2 is an industry-backed identity solution that uses pseudonymized data to equip consumers with improved privacy controls while maintaining the value exchange of the open internet.

“Unified ID 2.0 enables Rave to share audience data on specific media viewed and give incredibly valuable insight into IAB-categorized user interests,” said Stefan Schneider, Machine Learning and Data Engineer at Rave. “We’re excited to leverage Unified ID 2.0 to aim to improve advertisers’ ability to plan and run campaigns based on our data.”

“Rave’s support of Unified ID 2.0 is a great example of how cross device identity solutions can benefit both advertisers and consumers, says Jay Goebel, General Manager, Data Partnerships, The Trade Desk. “UID2 enables a healthier, more transparent online ecosystem where marketers target their media-buys precisely while consumers exchange content for more relevant advertising. It’s a win-win!”

The announcement marks the latest milestone in Rave’s mission to connect the world’s audience data in a privacy-conscious manner. By partnering with The Trade Desk and enabling UID2, Rave looks forward to collaboration with advertisers interested in engaging with key audiences.

About Rave

Rave’s is making media social again. We enable users from around the world to stream their favorite content from YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max together while talking and texting. With over 70 million users globally, Rave is the largest group viewing platform in the world. While facilitating social streaming experiences, Rave gathers powerful insights around user viewing habits and interests. To learn more, visit rave.io or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005458/en/

Michael Pazaratz

905-929-2323

mike@rave.io