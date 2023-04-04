Zumper veteran drives national adoption for Stake’s all-in-one renter rewards and financial services amenities solution

April 4, 2023

Stake, the leading real estate loyalty strategy platform, today announced that real estate technology executive Natalie Cariola has joined the company as President. Cariola joins Stake to save owners and operators money by unifying renter rewards and financial service amenities.

“Natalie’s knowledge of the market, track record of scaling companies, and mission-driven passion make her the perfect person to drive massive adoption in communities across the country,” said Rowland Hobbs, Stake Co-Founder and CEO. “Today’s renters don’t want hard-to-use points and they don’t want more debt – and owners and operators don’t want to manage a slew of different amenities and concessions for their renters. Stake’s instant rewards change resident behavior, increasing leasing and renewals, and decreasing delinquency, making Stake the number one choice for revenue managers who want to customize and tackle economic vacancy challenges.”

Cariola spent the past six years with Zumper, the largest privately held rental marketplace in North America. As part of the executive team, leading sales and strategy, Cariola significantly grew revenue and market share, which helped the company successfully raise their series C and D rounds. Prior to Zumper, Cariola worked with Compass in strategy and operations, launching their Southern California operation and spent a decade with ForRent.com (acquired by CoStar), driving revenue and leading sales. She currently serves as an advisor to Zumper, WithMe, and NurtureBoss. Cariola earned an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management with a focus in real estate finance and entrepreneurship.

“I am excited to bring Stake’s win-win solution to communities and renters across the country. Stake offers owners and operators a way to attract and retain great residents while making renting more equitable; I rarely see a solution that so clearly benefits both sides,” said Natalie Cariola, Stake President.

Stake’s all-in-one solution:

Consolidates rewards, credit building, payments, promotional revenue management, and financial service amenities.

Saves owners and operators money from day one, while renters earn money from their greatest expense.

In just three months, Stake expanded from 7,000 to reach more than 40,000 rental households, demonstrating the rental market demand. While concession tools have engagement rates of 10-20%, Stake gets 40% engagement in the first month and 80% engagement by mid-lease. Using Stake, property managers receive a $2.14 return on every dollar spent.

About Stake

Stake is building the financial infrastructure for the next generation of rentals. Stake aligns incentives between renters, operators, owners, and investors, so everyone earns the Return on Rent™ they deserve. Stake’s revenue management tools outperform, returning $2.14 on every dollar spent. These savings return millions of dollars to renters each year in the Stake app. Thousands of renters use Stake to earn Cash Back, grow their savings, and access free and equitable banking services. Headquartered in New York City and Seattle, Stake is on a mission to empower wealthier, happier, and more resilient renters. For more information, please visit https://www.stake.rent/.

Stake is a financial technology company and is not a bank. Banking services provided by Blue Ridge Bank N.A.; Member FDIC. The Stake Visa® Debit Card is issued by Blue Ridge Bank N.A. pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

