Recuro Health (Recuro), an integrated digital health solutions company designed to transition the U.S. healthcare system from a reactive, disease-focused model to a proactive care approach, today announces the closing of a $47 million Series B round investment. The Series B syndicate includes both new and existing investors, including ARCH Venture Partners, the Flippen Group, GPG Ventures, 4D Capital and other investors.

Recuro will use the proceeds to advance and scale its Digital Medical Home, which includes diagnostic-enabled Virtual Primary Care and Virtual Behavioral Health Solutions that are tailored to fit the healthcare needs of any population. The Digital Medical Home care model integrates advanced science, data, at-home diagnostics and targeted genomics — cancer screening, pharmacogenomics – to better inform integrated care.

“The continued support of our investors is a clear sign of their confidence in our mission,” says Michael Gorton, CEO and founder, Recuro Health. “We have an extraordinary team at Recuro dedicated to evolving healthcare to be more proactive and personal, resulting in improved outcomes, better patient engagement and lower costs. In this next phase of our Company growth and expansion, we are committed to building upon the success of our Digital Medical Home and continuing to advance the next generation of digital care services.”

Recuro’s digital health solutions are currently available nationwide and used by millions of members.

Robert Nelsen, co-founder and managing director, ARCH Venture Partners, says, “Recuro is proving to be the best of breed in the intersection of science, diagnostics and digital health. This nimble organization has the ability to quickly respond to market changes, scale its tech-enabled services and close gaps in care that improve population health. We see significant opportunities for exceptional growth and continued success.”

Founded in 2021, Recuro has garnered industry recognition as a pioneer in developing innovative digital solutions that integrate Virtual Primary Care and Urgent Care, Behavioral Health, at-home lab testing, genomics as well as a suite of enabling capabilities such as care navigation, data analytics, quality and guided referrals.

About Recuro Health

Recuro is an integrated digital health solutions company with a uniquely personalized, proactive approach to virtual health. Recuro’s Digital Medical Home enables easy connectivity to virtual care, including primary and urgent care, behavioral health, at-home lab testing, genomics testing, as well as a suite of supplemental benefits spanning pharmacy, care management and care navigation all on one platform. To learn more visit www.recurohealth.com.

About ARCH Venture Partners

ARCH Venture Partners invests in advanced technology companies and is one of the world’s leading early-stage technology venture firms. The firm is a recognized leader in commercializing technologies developed at academic institutions, corporate research groups and national laboratories. ARCH invests primarily in companies it co-founds with leading scientists and entrepreneurs, bringing innovations in life sciences and physical sciences to market. For more information, visit www.archventure.com.

