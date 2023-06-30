Samsung Gaming Hub, the video game streaming platform accessible directly via Samsung Smart TVs, celebrates its first anniversary today with the announcement of a new brand identity and continued expansion.

The platform has grown rapidly in its first year, with monthly active users increasing thirteen-fold from July 2022 to May 2023 and players from nine territories able to access high-quality game streaming on over 21 million Samsung devices.

The platform now offers over 3,000 games through partner services, including triple-A titles like Halo Infinite, indie games and arcade classics. It kicked off with streaming partners such as Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now and Utomik, and it has since added Amazon Luna, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut as streaming partners. Samsung also announced its Samsung Game Portal yesterday to make it easy for gamers to buy gaming accessories at Samsung.com.

Mike Lucero, director of product management for gaming at Samsung, shows off the Samsung Gaming Hub.

“Today, we’re excited to reflect on the first steps that Samsung Gaming Hub has taken to deliver on that

promise, and share a first look at the new brand identity rolling out worldwide in the coming months,” said Mike Lucero, head of product management for gaming at Samsung Electronics, in a statement. “Samsung Gaming Hub brings the best of gaming together, invites players to come as they are, and

empowers those players with more options in how they want to play: whether it’s using their Samsung

Smart TV remote to play arcade classics like Pac-Man and Space Invaders, or digging in for a full Halo

campaign with a PlayStation DualSense controller.”

Samsung Gaming Hub is also available on the 2023 TV lineup and the Odyssey OLED G9 monitor, and is accessible across multiple regions with added compatibility for partner apps with 2021 smart TVs.

Samsung Gaming Hub and partner apps through the Smart Hub are compatible with 90% of Bluetooth controllers on the market and can be played using a Samsung TV remote. The new brand identity illustrates Samsung’s commitment to democratizing gaming for everyone by unlocking access to thousands of games with almost any controller.

Samsung Gaming Hub

Samsung Gaming Hub is available in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, the U.S, and the U.K. with availability in more regions coming soon. Bethesda’s Starfield will be coming to the hub in September.

During the past year, Samsung showed up with its “Playing is believing” campaign at events like Summer Game Fest, The Game Awards, Gamescom and San Diego Comic-Con, where Samsung Gaming Hub was featured. The platform’s seamless access to games without downloads or waiting has impressed creators and journalists who were initially skeptical about game streaming, with many asking “what’s next” for Samsung Gaming Hub. I played Halo Infinite on the hub as a streamed title, and it worked pretty well at the recent Summer Game Fest.

The aim of the refreshed branding is to establish Samsung Gaming Hub as an innovative leader in gaming and reinforce Samsung’s dedication to game streaming across its devices. Samsung believes platform’s continued expansion and focus on accessibility make it a compelling choice for gamers looking to play their favorite games without the need for a console or PC.