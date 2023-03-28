SAN FRANCISCO (March 28, 2023) — VentureBeat, a leading global technology media company and the publisher of VentureBeat and GamesBeat, today announces the promotion of Gina Joseph to chief strategy officer. In her previous role as executive vice president of strategy, Gina has had notable success in building VentureBeat’s brand and market reputation among thought leaders and the technology and investment industries. She has introduced numerous innovations including creation of VentureBeat’s branded content studio and VentureBeat Lab (VB Lab), which has become a trusted partner for many of the world’s most highly-regarded brands and organizations.

Joseph is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s (HBS) General Management Program. As an HBS alumna, she currently serves as class secretary, elected by her HBS graduating class. With over 17 years of industry experience, she is a seasoned media and publishing executive who, prior to VentureBeat, held various roles at Hearst Corporation, the San Francisco Chronicle and Media News Group. In recognition of her accomplishments, she was featured by Digiday as one of today’s leading media and marketing thought leaders.

As chief strategy officer, Joseph joins the first generation of Afghan American women to hold a C-level role in the media and publishing industries. With a passion for advancing diversity and inclusion in technology and beyond, Joseph serves on the board of the Daily Californian, supporting UC Berkeley’s independent student-run newspaper, and on the Alumnae-i Network for Harvard Women (ANHW) board. She is also on GamesBeat’s Women in Games committee, organizing annual events to celebrate and empower women in the industry. And she recently joined Chief, the largest private network supporting women in C-level roles.

“VentureBeat’s market strategy has steadily evolved over the past couple of years with our continuous drive to be an unparalleled thought leader and provide significant value and insights to our sponsors and user base,” said Matt Marshall, VentureBeat’s founder and CEO. “Gina’s insights and knowledge have been extremely influential in this regard, making it a logical path to formalize this role and responsibility within our leadership team.”

“VentureBeat is on the front lines of covering the transformative technologies that shape our future,” said Gina Joseph. “I’m both honored and excited to expand my role in working with such a talented team to build the value of our brand, as well as our innovative offerings for our partners and audience.”

About VentureBeat

Founded in 2008, VentureBeat is the leading journalistic tech source for news in artificial intelligence, gaming and tech news and events that provide deep context to help business leaders make smart decisions. We explain the latest tech and gaming trends with an eye on what is transforming people’s lives. VentureBeat games writers are ranked in the top five according to Techmeme and are industry staples when it comes to reliable games industry coverage.

The company has generated 49 million annual website users, 6 million monthly unique views and 12 million monthly pageviews. VentureBeat and GamesBeat events encompass 39% C-suite business decision-makers and 80% business decision-makers who are focused on transformative technology. The company has a social following of 1.6 million across Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

VB Lab presents how VentureBeat and GamesBeat works with its partners. Its focus on strategic thought leadership consultancy, demand generation, and branded content studio services offers exceptional business results for our strategic partners using proven processes where we listen, ideate and create innovative opportunities and custom go-to-market solutions.

