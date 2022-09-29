WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 29, 2022–

FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE – the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won the Golden Leaf Award for “Most Promising Innovation” at the 2022 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in Washington, DC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005491/en/

GTNF event site (Photo: Business Wire)

“Using FEELM’s updated ceramic coil technology, the FEELM Max offers improved flavor consistency, more puffs and reduced harshness through smaller aerosol particles. Most importantly, the FEELM Max offers greater potential for harm reduction,” the organizer of GTNF announced at the award ceremony.

Four years ago, FEELM tech won the Golden Leaf Award. And four years later, FEELM Max won the Golden Leaf Award again, it is also FEELM Max’s second global award this year after winning the Red Dot Award.

The Golden Leaf Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the sector and is designed to recognize companies and brands that have made outstanding contributions to the global tobacco and nicotine industry. The “Most Promising Innovation” award was open to companies that are launching new technologies and products, and was judged based on design innovation and projected future production efficiencies.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Chief Scientist of SMOORE American Research Institute, Dr. Shi, said:

“We have a long and extensive portfolio of breakthrough technologies to enhance the product experience, and we are delighted that FEELM Max has won, and our efforts have been recognized by global industry experts.”

Today’s new award represents another milestone in the continuing evolution of FEELM technology. With new materials, microstructures and processes, the FEELM Max technology sets a new bar in even more harm reduction and product performance improvement. It embodies the mission of the parent company Smoore International: innovation for better well-being, which ties well with the theme of this conference “Science, technology and innovation driving transformation.”

According to the evaluation of industry experts, the technology within FEELM Max has the potential to bring the quality associated with reusable vaping products into the disposable market. As the world’s first disposable atomization solution with a ceramic core, FEELM Max relies on its underlying technological innovation to surpass the traditional cotton core solution. It provides disposable products with “better taste, more puff, and higher consistency.”

FEELM’s single-use solutions are now sold in countries around the world, including in major economies like the United States, United Kingdom. SMOORE’s interim financial report for 2022 showed that the revenue of disposable products in the first half of the year reached 319 million yuan, up 234.5 percent from the same period last year.

In addition to redefining products with technological innovation and creating a better vaping experience, FEELM Max also aims to have a lower carbon footprint than comparable products by introducing a series of green and sustainable technical solutions covering packaging, materials, and production.

The 2020 and 2021 GTNF awards had been postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant the competition was more intense than ever. The winners represented the innovations in the industry over the past three years, making FEELM even more proud to have won this award.

ENDS

For more information or journalist queries, please contact Tommy Gilchrist on 0044 7388 110 679 or via feelm@smooretech.com.

About FEELM:

As a flagship tech brand belonging to SMOORE, FEELM is the world’s leading closed vape system solution provider. Based on the world’s leading Ceramic Coil Heating Technology, FEELM combines authentic Flavor Reproduction Technology with innovative electronics technology, bringing ultimate sensation and premium vaping experience.

About SMOORE:

SMOORE is a global leader in offering vaping technology solutions, including manufacturing vaping devices, and vaping components for HNB products on an ODM basis, with advanced R&D technology, strong manufacturing capacity, wide-spectrum product portfolio and diverse customer base.

According to Frost & Sullivan, SMOORE is the world’s largest vaping device manufacturer in terms of revenue, accounting for 22.8% of the total global market share in 2021. Its global market share is bigger than the sum of those listed from No.2 to No.5.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005491/en/

Tommy Gilchrist

0044 7388 110 679

feelm@smooretech.com