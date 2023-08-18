Coveo Content Hub

The hype around ChatGPT and generative AI is real — and the wide-spread excitement stirred up about the technology makes it clear that it will be key to transforming digital experiences. Suddenly enterprise executives recognize that it’s a new paradigm for search and for the digital experience — and what users and customers now expect: a conversational experience that provides not just results, but advice, in a way Google never could.
“While business leaders are putting pressure on to add generative AI and do it quickly, the technology, as it stands, has several risks.”