Digital transformation is redefining enterprise communication, storage and workflow, especially on the back of technologies like cloud networking. Gartner estimates that while several thousand customers have deployed multicloud networking software (MCNS) — formerly commonly referred to as cloud networking software — more companies are expected to use MCNS in a market that’s projected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 30% through 2026.

Arrcus, a California-based networking software company, wants to solidify its stake in this growing market with a new product aimed at helping cloud solution providers (CSPs), colocation providers and telcos to deliver multicloud connectivity as a managed service to enterprises. In a press release today, the company said the new product, Arrcus FlexMCN, will help businesses sustain the rapid growth of applications and data in distributed locations around the world by leveraging its hyperscale multicloud networking solution with reliable scale, predictable performance and seamless orchestration.

In February, Arrcus announced an upgrade to version 2.0 of its flagship Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform, a computing platform designed to support more flexible network configurations and intelligent embedded applications in the ACE network. The new Arrcus FlexMCN is the next step in realizing Arrcus’ mission of enhancing business efficiency through “superior network connectivity,” according to Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus. Built on Arrcus’ ACE platform, the Arrcus FlexMCN is available in a wide range of forms — including containers, virtual machine (VM), software on white-box hardware and the cloud.

Providing multi-tenancy support

The Arrcus FlexMCN is targeted at providing multi-tenancy support that allows the tenant isolation and network segmentation required by large enterprises. It also offers role-based access control (RBAC), enabling granular access to network infrastructure and preventing inadvertent malicious access. Multi-tenancy also enables managed service providers to share the FlexMCN ArcOrchestrator with multiple tenants and allows each tenant to have a view of its network infrastructure in the orchestrator.

With this announcement, Arrcus FlexMCN promises to dramatically shorten multi-cloud networking setup time from days to hours. Arrcus claims FlexMCN empowers it to operationally simplify ongoing management by automating and orchestrating with popular frameworks like HashiCorp Terraform, Ansible Playbooks and REST APIs. The company also says it can enable distributed network connection across clouds including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Arrcus FlexMCN – on prem and in the cloud

In addition, Arrcus FlexMCN will expedite the setup of cloud operations, providing the flexibility to deploy multi-cloud networking controllers in customers’ private clouds (on-premises or in a data center) or public clouds to connect private and public cloud workloads, according to the company..

Ayyar says that “CSPs, colocation providers and telcos have an opportunity to create new monetization streams with the delivery of secure multi-cloud connectivity as-a-service to enterprises.”

Arrcus claims it enables the delivery of multicloud connectivity-as-a-service, but also solves issues revolving around data privacy and sharing. Roy Chua, founder and principal at research firm AvidThink, said in the press release that “as a result of its high-end programmability, Arrcus FlexMCN provides the flexibility to deploy on-premises or in the cloud, allowing select industry verticals to stay in compliance with GDPR and HIPAA requirements.”

Arrcus will be prioritizing service providers, partners and customers in the rollout of the FlexMCN. Other vendors competing with Arrcus in the market include Alkira, CIsco, Arista, Aviatrix, Cohesive Networks, F5, Prosimo and VMware.