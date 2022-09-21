Were you unable to attend Transform 2022? Check out all of the summit sessions in our on-demand library now! Watch here.

California-headquartered Striim, which offers a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for real-time data integration and streaming, has joined Databricks’ technology partner program.

Under the engagement, announced at the ongoing Big Data LDN (London) conference, the company will integrate its data streaming offering with Databricks, enabling enterprises to access real-time data and act on it from their lakehouse infrastructure.

“We intentionally partner with technology providers like Striim to enable our customers to speed their time-to-insights…,” said Ariel Amster, director of strategic technology partners at Databricks. “We are excited to partner with Striim, providing our customers access to a fully managed cloud service to seamlessly connect data from databases, applications, and disparate clouds to Databricks in real-time.”

Built on open-source technology, Databricks’ lakehouse combines the benefits of a data lake and data warehouse and provides enterprises the ability to build AI and analytics applications on top of their datasets. Following the integration with Striim, which also announced entry into the UK and EMEA regions, companies will be able to use Databricks’s AI/ML solutions to create models leveraging real-time data and providing more accurate business predictions.

This will eventually result in better and faster decision-making.

What’s more at Big Data London?

In addition to Striim, the Big Data London conference also saw data and analytics players like Pyramid Analytics, Starburst and Immuta take the stage.

Pyramid Analytics, known for its decision intelligence platform, announced a partnership with Amplifi to expand the European systems integration channel. The company said that Amplifi Europe will broaden its service portfolio by incorporating its decision intelligence platform in the U.K., Ireland and Northern Europe practices.

Meanwhile, Starburst announced enhanced functionality for building and sharing data products built on global datasets, and Boston-based Immuta — which recently raised $100 million — called on enterprises to scale compliant data access and security strategies by adopting more advanced data systems that adhere to upcoming post-Brexit U.K. data regulations.