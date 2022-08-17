Were you unable to attend Transform 2022? Check out all of the summit sessions in our on-demand library now! Watch here.

Santa Clara-based data company, Cloudera, today announced the launch of Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) One, a new all-in-one data lakehouse software-as-a-service.

The offering complements the 2019-launched flagship CDP product and provides enterprises with a single, centralized data platform that includes built-in cloud compute, cloud storage, machine learning (ML), streaming data analytics and enterprise-grade security. It’s designed to deliver capabilities for the entire data lifecycle, enabling every enterprise user to perform ad-hoc and highly customizable analysis, as well as exploratory data science on any type of data (structured or unstructured).

This ultimately gives enterprise users a way to get faster and easier access to mission-critical business insights.

“Empowering everyone in your business to get the real-time insights they need to make the right decisions requires building a truly modern data architecture (lakehouse) in the cloud,” Ram Venkatesh, CTO at Cloudera, said. “Many businesses don’t have the resources, time or expertise to make this transformation happen. CDP One [shaves] months or even years from implementation timelines and [provides] comprehensive data security.”

Cloudera’s continuous optimization

The all-in-one lakehouse not only provides a unified service to reduce enterprises’ time to insights – making data users more productive – but also cuts down the total cost of ownership (TCO) and risk. This is because the platform is continuously optimized for health, security, compliance and performance, without roping in a specialized cloud, security or monitoring operations staff.

CDP One layers

According to Cloudera, in comparison to do-it-yourself cloud solutions, CDP One reduces the overall TCO by 20% to 35% when including the initial setup and operations of platform ops, secops and support. The company also claims that the service uses the same Cloudera technology that was rated better for analytic and operational use cases than point product vendors or point services from hyperscalers.

The data lakehouse is the latest paradigm shift in the data industry, where capabilities of both data warehouse and lake are offered through a single platform. Companies like Databricks, Snowflake and Dremio (which recently launched a free lakehouse) are racing in this segment. However, according to Cloudera, most of its competitors in this space solve only part of the problem or lock users into a limited number of analytic tools – which is not the case here.

CDP One availability

The new offering is currently accessible to select enterprises, including travel management company CWT, and will become widely available later this year. It’s deployed on a private, single-tenant cloud infrastructure managed by Cloudera.

“We needed to build a data lakehouse to enable more users to run analytics on their complex and sensitive data, but [who] didn’t have the right expertise to manage it or time to hire additional resources,” Gordon Coale, senior director and enterprise architect for data at CWT, said. “CDP One rapidly delivered secure and compliant global data science and advanced analytics. The solution was ready to accept data in just two days, and some use cases went into production in just four weeks. And we did not need any new staff to make this happen.”

The global demand for solutions like CDP One is only expected to increase as the volume of enterprise data grows across multiple cloud environments and on-premises locations. According to IDC, the amount of data in the world will grow from 33 Zettabytes (ZB) in 2018 to 175 ZB by 2025. That’s 175 trillion USB sticks with a 1GB capacity.