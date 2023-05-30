Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Databricks, a vendor known for setting up data lakehouses for enterprises, today announced a partnership with database virtualization player Datometry to facilitate easy transitions from legacy data warehouses.

The company said the integration will give teams a simple way to migrate data warehouse workloads to Databricks’ lakehouse architecture without worrying about usually pressing aspects like cost or time.

The move marks another effort from Databricks to lure more customers to its data platform and better take on competition such as data cloud platform Snowflake.

Datometry’s 4x faster migration to data lakehouse

Moving data and applications to the cloud from an on-premises setup is no easy task. Companies have to hire system integrators to rewrite the embedded SQL and configuration and make the whole thing work on the new platform. This not only takes a lot of time and capital but is also prone to error.

Founded in 2013 and backed by $34 million in venture capital, San Francisco-based Datometry bridges this gap by providing enterprises with an SaaS platform that lets data and applications written for an on-prem data warehouse run natively in the cloud. The solution continuously intercepts the workloads’ communication with the original database and translates and redirects it to the new cloud platform. It delivers everything as is, including SQL statements as well as features like stored procedures, macros and recursive queries in real time.

With this tie-in with Databricks, Datometry has joined the Ali Ghodsi-led company’s technology partner program. The move will see Datometry provide its platform as a validated integration for the Databricks lakehouse, allowing enterprises to quickly connect and pull in their data and applications from legacy on-prem platforms.

The company says it can deliver migrations four times faster and at just 20% of the cost of other approaches.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Databricks,” Mike Waas, CEO of Datometry, said. “This partnership will enable organizations to break free from the vendor lock-in of legacy databases and adopt a lakehouse architecture four times faster than with any other approach.”

Partner program drives visibility

With its technology partner program, Databricks provides relevant third-party solutions to its customers, allowing them to work seamlessly in their lakehouses. Meanwhile, these third-party solutions get a newer set of customers to target and work with.

However, in this case, it is not just Datometry getting new customers. The integration for migrating data and apps will accelerate potential customers’ journeys to Databricks’ lakehouse services. Additionally, when customers can quickly bring workloads into the lakehouse and put them to maximum use, Datometry’s revenue, which operates on a pay-as-you-go basis, will also grow.

A similar tactic has been adopted by Databricks’ competitor Snowflake. In January, it signed an agreement with Mobilize Net to acquire SnowConvert, a suite of tools that uses sophisticated automation techniques with built-analysis and matching to re-create functionally equivalent code for tables, views, stored procedures, macros and BTEQ files in the Snowflake data cloud.