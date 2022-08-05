To further strengthen our commitment to providing industry-leading coverage of data technology, VentureBeat is excited to welcome Andrew Brust and Tony Baer as regular contributors. Watch for their articles in the Data Pipeline.

Today, selling is all about technology. Companies worldwide use solutions such as Salesforce, Apollo.io and Marketo to automate key aspects of their workflows and quickly identify and convert leads. The process works well, but most of these marketing technology (martech) tools operate in siloed environments rather than talking with each other. This can create data gaps and keep teams from realizing the full potential of their tech stack.

While internally built integrations can help, getting them developed can be a challenge. Basically, you have to request an integration, following which engineering and IT teams must code it. They’ll also have to support the integration with extensive data architecture, engineering resources and ongoing maintenance. The entire effort can take 7-18 months.

Datajoin’s micro integrations

Utah-based Datajoin aims to simplify this challenge by providing B2B marketers with micro integrations – a no-code, automated product that integrates first-party sales and marketing data from different existing applications. The company today raised $3.5 million in seed funding.

Micro integrations, Datajoin said, take the complex process of ID resolution and app-to-app integration and simplify it. You just have to identify the data points you need and the product automatically makes data appear in the target application. No data platform or engineering resources are needed.

“Datajoin’s micro Integrations make integration simple and easy, with implementation measured in days, not months,” Sam Fonoimoana, the founder and CEO of the company, said.

The company currently provides two micro integrations. The first one brings deal and pipeline information from Salesforce CRM into Adobe Analytics’ Analysis Workspace. This gives business users a complete view of their data, enabling them to understand the impact of campaigns and content on the pipeline and deals closed so far. Meanwhile, the other one is for Adobe Analytics and Marketo.

Datajoin claims that its integrations are purpose-built for martech data and work only as a messenger of sorts without storing anything. The company claims it has already attracted several Fortune 500 companies, including Adobe, Cisco, Comcast and ARM.

“Some of the most sophisticated enterprise marketing technology companies in the world view … the team at Datajoin as ‘data ninjas.’ Their value proposition was immediately apparent in customer conversations as they’ve delivered 10x outcomes,” Mitch Rencher, MD at Sepio, which led the seed round, said.

With this funding, the company will look to expand its customer base and hire talent across functions such as product, engineering, marketing and sales. It expects to gradually add more integrations into its portfolio, bringing support for other relevant martech applications such as HubSpot and Zoho CRM.