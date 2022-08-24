To further strengthen our commitment to providing industry-leading coverage of data technology, VentureBeat is excited to welcome Andrew Brust and Tony Baer as regular contributors. Watch for their articles in the Data Pipeline.

Decodable and DataStax, two companies known for their real-time data capabilities, today announced a partnership to help enterprises simplify and accelerate the development of streaming data applications.

Currently, building real-time data apps and services revolves around connecting to various sources and building a robust real-time pipeline. The process sounds simple, but it often requires companies to build internal tooling – pieced together using open-source parts and custom code. This requires in-depth expertise and is expensive to operate even before a single pipeline is deployed. As a result, teams end up giving a lot of time – often months — and resources just to get their real-time apps up and running.

In many cases, the projects do not even see the light of day.

Joint solution from DataStax and Decodable

To solve this challenge, Decodable, which provides real-time data engineering services like ingestion, integration and analysis, and DataStax, known for mobilizing that data for real-time apps, are bringing a fully managed joint solution. The offering will bring their open-source services together via APIs, giving enterprises a simplified, end-to-end pipeline for real-time data connection, processing and analysis.

This can easily accelerate the time to value for enterprises, enabling them to develop real-time applications within minutes instead of months. They could quickly deliver new real-time capabilities, such as a fraud detection system or recommendation engine, to meet business needs.

Plus, the whole thing works on a pay-as-you-grow model, which brings the cost of implementation and operation down.

According to the companies, the joint offering will be driven by three core services – Decodable’s SQL-based stream processing platform powered by Apache Flink and DataStax’s Cassandra-based Astra DB and Pulsar-based Astra Streaming.

“Enterprises will be able to leverage a simple connected pipeline, from a DBaaS [database-as-a-service] (Astra DB) to stream changes or events (Astra Streaming) to processing the data for real-time analysis and value creation,” Eric Sammer, CEO of Decodable, told VentureBeat. “They can do this in a matter of minutes without worrying about any other complexities of managing the infrastructures and pipelines… Integrated support and provisioning between offerings will also provide enterprise customers with a seamless user experience.”

Availability

The solution is now generally available and can be deployed in any cloud of the user’s choice. While Decodable and DataStax didn’t share the names of companies using (or looking to use) the offering, Vikram Bhambri, vice president of product at DataStax, noted that the response has been enthusiastic.

According to The State of the Data Race 2022 report, 71% of respondents agree that they can tie revenue growth directly to real-time data investments. Meanwhile, 78% agreed that real-time data is a “must-have” and not just a “nice-to-have” capability.