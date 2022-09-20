Were you unable to attend Transform 2022? Check out all of the summit sessions in our on-demand library now! Watch here.

At Dreamforce 2022, CRM platform provider Salesforce unveiled two new product focusing on industrial carbon credit market transparency and productive services for teams to get more value from their digital HQ.

Dreamforce, which runs at the Moscone Center in San Francisco through Wednesday, is Salesforce’s annual event, which began in 2003.

Salesforce announced the Net Zero Marketplace, a platform that’s designed to enable simple and transparent carbon credit purchases, allowing organizations to accelerate climate-positive impact at scale, and three Slack tools designed to enhance productivity. enhancing productivity.

Net Zero marketplace: a carbon credit platform

Salesforce’s Net Zero marketplace aims to connect buyers with ecopreneurs — environmentally focused entrepreneurs — in a trustworthy and transparent carbon credit platform to scale climate-positive impact.

According to a report by McKinsey, the global voluntary carbon market is estimated to grow to $50B by 2030 as many organizations race to achieve their net zero commitments. However, organizations may not always know where to begin or how to develop a carbon credit portfolio.

Furthermore, the process of obtaining carbon credits can be complicated, and buyers want to be confident that the carbon credit projects will have a positive impact. Salesforce intends to address such concerns through its Net Zero marketplace.

Built on Salesforce’s commerce cloud and powered by the company’s new real-time CRM Genie, the platform offers a catalog of third-party rated carbon credits. The Net Zero marketplace also features a climate action hub where businesses or individuals can learn about the latest climate issues and connect with other ecopreneurs.

According to new Salesforce research on the sustainability talent gap, 8 in 10 global workers want to help their company operate sustainably, with 3 in 5 eager to incorporate sustainability into their current role.

Patrick Flynn, SVP, global head of Sustainability at Salesforce, told VentureBeat that Salesforce recently added sustainability as its fifth core value and has been actively using carbon credits as a part of their own climate strategy for five-plus years.

“One must start with emission reduction plans that consider not only your own operations but also the entire value chain consequences, including initiatives to catalyze systemic emission reduction effects beyond your value chain,” said Flynn. “Empowering such efforts was one of our main reasons for creating the Net Zero marketplace, which also greatly complements our Net Zero cloud.”

Flynn saidthat the Net Zero marketplace will enable individuals and organizations to collaborate on building better carbon credit portfolios and using carbon credits as a part of their overall climate action strategy.

The Net Zero Marketplace also eliminates the time-consuming process of finding and verifying a carbon credit’s quality by aggregating and publishing third-party ratings for projects not locked behind paywalls or account registrations. This level of transparency helps organizations determine which carbon credits are best for them.

“The unique part in this experience is that when anyone comes and learns about a project and learns about an ecopreneur, they will also be able to see a transparent pricing and third-party ratings, a key differentiator in our offering,” Nina Schoen, director of product management, Net Zero Cloud Salesforce told VentureBeat.

For organizations currently using Net Zero Cloud, Salesforce’s carbon accounting solution, the credits can be integrated into the platform and tracked against their current emissions. Buyers will also get updates on project progress, which encourages reinvestment.

New Slack innovations to enhance team productivity

Salesforce also announced new Slack features at Dreamforce to make it more productive for teams to work together in their digital HQ, allowing them to pull in actionable data directly from Salesforce Customer 360.

Slack Canvas, which will be available next year, is a new tool that will enable teams to select, organize, and share critical resources. When combined with the new Slack platform and Customer 360, teams can integrate data from record systems into the canvas and automate business-critical workflows.

Building on its audio-first experience, Slack huddles will now offer teams lightweight video conferencing, multi-person screen sharing, message threads, and more to power live coworking sessions.

“The nature of work is changing, and most organizations today use Slack as a digital HQ for synchronous communication with their team,” said Tamar Yehoshua, chief product officer at Slack.

At Dreamforce, Yehoshua said that the new Slack tools will help organizations increase team productivity and get the most value from their tech stacks by connecting conversations, automation, and apps in one space.

With the Marketing Cloud for Slack integrations, teams can set up, execute and measure their campaigns directly in Slack. Powered by Marketing Cloud Account Engagement, marketing and sales teams can leverage real-time alerts and align within Slack channels to prioritize lead follow-up, analyze pipeline impact and iterate on campaigns instantly.

Once a campaign is live, teams can include in-flight campaign performance data using Marketing Cloud’s Intelligence Insights for Slack integration in the channel and canvas. This feature aims to provide marketers a custom view of the campaign’s performance data in one place for teams to monitor trends, align on strategy and shift investments.

The new Slack platform and huddle features will start rolling out today and will be generally available to all users in the coming weeks.