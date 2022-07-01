VentureBeat Special Issue: Intelligent Sustainability

July 07, 2022

Intelligent Sustainability

Presented with AMD

In this issue…

When it comes to climate change, it is time for the data center sector to lead. The massive energy footprint of cloud computing enables the data center industry to drive a global shift to renewably powered business. Customers and stakeholders are demanding accountability on climate impact, creating a compelling business incentive to embrace sustainability.

Dan Muse, content director and managing editor


How green data centers can cut your carbon footprint

Peter Wayner

Building a data center is a challenging
mixture of architecture, network science and heat transfer. Many companies are
also asking how they can do a good job on environmental questions. 

“A major challenge is trying to understand just what makes a data center green.” 

Why data has a sustainability problem

Ashleigh Hollowell

Energy-efficient processors and memory reduce your carbon footprint

Peter Wayner

1 How Processors Drive Data Center Energy Efficiency (1)

Choose wisely — How technology decisions drive data center efficiency

Ram Peddibhotla, AMD

Sponsored

2 Hyperscale And Modular Data Centers

Why hyperscale, modular data centers improve efficiency

Chris Preimesberger

Because of their size, hyperscale data centers offer advantages of economies of scale and custom engineering over enterprise data centers. Modular data center design offers flexibility by letting customers start smaller and increase in size based on need. This article looks at how those advantages impact sustainability models.

“Industry thought leaders believe that by the end of the decade, about 75% of the world’s data centers will be drawing more than half of their power supply from renewable natural sources.”

How efficient code increases sustainability in the enterprise

George Anadiotis

The Green Software Foundation is working to help companies measure the benefits of efficient code and its impact toward sustainability goals.

How Efficiency Of Your Code Can Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

“The heat produced by data centers can serve as a new resource for an energy cluster, an integrated heating source, or as a source for a steam system, which are all part of local district energy systems.”

8 How Dual Use Centers Improve Energy Efficiency

What are dual-use data centers and how they drive energy efficiency

Shubham Sharma

19 Ways Digital Twins Drive Sustainable Data Centers

19 ways digital twins improve data center sustainability

George Lawton

