VentureBeat Special Issue: Intelligent Sustainability

July 07, 2022
Intelligent Sustainability
Presented with AMD
When it comes to climate change, it is time for the data center sector to lead. The massive energy footprint of cloud computing enables the data center industry to drive a global shift to renewably powered business. Customers and stakeholders are demanding accountability on climate impact, creating a compelling business incentive to embrace sustainability.
— Dan Muse, content director and managing editor
Building a data center is a challenging
mixture of architecture, network science and heat transfer. Many companies are
also asking how they can do a good job on environmental questions.
Why data has a sustainability problem
Ashleigh Hollowell
Choose wisely — How technology decisions drive data center efficiency
Ram Peddibhotla, AMD
Why hyperscale, modular data centers improve efficiency
Chris Preimesberger
Because of their size, hyperscale data centers offer advantages of economies of scale and custom engineering over enterprise data centers. Modular data center design offers flexibility by letting customers start smaller and increase in size based on need. This article looks at how those advantages impact sustainability models.
How efficient code increases sustainability in the enterprise
George Anadiotis
The Green Software Foundation is working to help companies measure the benefits of efficient code and its impact toward sustainability goals.
“The heat produced by data centers can serve as a new resource for an energy cluster, an integrated heating source, or as a source for a steam system, which are all part of local district energy systems.”
19 ways digital twins improve data center sustainability
George Lawton
