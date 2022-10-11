Learn how your company can create applications to automate tasks and generate further efficiencies through low-code/no-code tools on November 9 at the virtual Low-Code/No-Code Summit. Register here.

Boston-based Immuta, which provides a cloud-native platform to help organizations automate data security, access control, privacy and compliance, has strengthened its engagement with leading data platforms, including Google’s BigQuery.

The company today announced it has launched a native integration for the BigQuery data warehouse. The move, it said, will provide enterprises with automated discovery, dynamic access controls and always-on monitoring capabilities for sensitive data stored in the platform. They could easily secure their data and safely access and share it, while benefiting from Immuta’s enhanced interoperability within the Google Cloud ecosystem.

“As the number of users and the amount of data on cloud platforms like Google BigQuery continues to exponentially grow, so does the need for comprehensive data access control and data security capabilities,” Steve Touw, cofounder and CTO at Immuta, said. “We’re excited to provide Google’s customers with the required tools to conduct data analysis with speed and security for enhanced business insights and results.”

How does Immuta ensure BigQuery data security?

With Immuta’s plain language policy builder, security and compliance stakeholders — regardless of their technical ability — can author understandable policies for their BigQuery instance. Then, once the policy is ready, Immuta enforces it in real-time, going beyond table-level controls to cover row, column and even cell-level data security, without being in the data path.

This allows users to safely query their data in the warehouse while complying with even the most complex rules and regulations. They can also leverage attribute-based access control (ABAC) to enable context-aware access decisions at query time.

Plus, the data and insights from user activity, combined with policy activity, history, compliance and anomaly reports, go directly to team leads to ensure compliance with proactive incident response — should anything go off track.

Expanding existing tie-ups

In addition to introducing native integration with BigQuery, Immuta has also expanded its existing integration with Snowflake, Databricks and Amazon.

For enterprises on Snowflake Data Cloud, the company said it is introducing external OAuth support with table grant management and data source ingestion capabilities. With the former, Immuta can now integrate with enterprises’ OAuth provider, simplifying user authentication and authorization for faster access to Snowflake data. Meanwhile, table grant management automatically grants users access to Snowflake data tables, based on Immuta’s global subscription policies, and data source ingestion allows for accelerated metadata ingestion from Snowflake to Immuta.

As for Amazon and Databricks, Immuta is focusing on improving monitoring and policy onboarding capabilities. For instance, companies using Amazon S3 can export their Immuta audit log data to their S3 buckets for easier log data integration and analysis or those using Databricks can connect data sources to Immuta without affecting any existing access controls.

Along with Immuta, which has raised $267 million so far, a number of enterprises are gaining momentum in the access and compliance management space. Satori recently raised $20 million, while London-based Privitar has raised over $150 million across multiple rounds. TrustArc, BigID, OneTrust and LogicGate are also treading the same path.

This number is only expected to grow as the focus on cloud data security continues to surge. In a global Thales report, about 64% of the respondents said they feel adhering to compliance requirements is a “very” or “extremely” effective way of keeping data secure.