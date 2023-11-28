Are you ready to bring more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor for The AI Impact Tour. Learn more about the opportunities here.

After taking major strides with Claire GPT, data management major Informatica is raising the bar for its flagship product – Intelligent Data Management Cloud – by announcing new integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

At the ongoing re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, the company talked about integrating IDMC with three key AWS services, starting with Amazon Bedrock and HealthLake. It said the move is expected to provide enterprises, especially those in tightly regulation and mission critical sectors such as pharmaceuticals and home mortgages, with the datasets they need to power their enterprise applications.

“These latest integrations between IDMC and AWS will empower more customers and end users, especially those in heavily regulated industries, to confidently access, migrate and manage trusted data to streamline operations and inform more intelligent decisions for improved business outcomes,” Jitesh Ghai, chief product officer at Informatica, said in a statement.

Understanding the new integrations

Informatica has been working with AWS for quite some time, allowing users to develop, run and schedule data integration, synchronization and task flows from Amazon S3, Redshift and RDS. Now, with the new integrations, the company is bringing Amazon Bedrock and AWS HealthLake into the loop.

VB Event The AI Impact Tour Connect with the enterprise AI community at VentureBeat’s AI Impact Tour coming to a city near you! Learn More

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that makes foundation models from leading AI companies accessible via an API to build and scale generative AI applications.

When it’s integrated with IDMC, which offers data cataloging, integration/engineering, API/app integration, observability, master data management and much more, joint users will get trusted data and enriched context to improve the accuracy of their key generative AI use cases.

“The solution leverages Informatica’s IDMC data integration, data catalog and master data management together with AWS solution components, including Amazon OpenSearch, Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon Bedrock LLM models for natural language processing and RAG enhancement. Customers can use this to empower their users with conversational gen AI experiences that are enhanced and informed with the rich and governed context of the organization’s own data. For example, for a CPG company, purchasing professionals could identify new suppliers or pinpoint supply chain issues with the speed and efficiency of gen AI prompts,” Ghai told VentureBeat.

Meanwhile, with AWS HealthLake integration, users will benefit from healthcare and life sciences-specific data from sources such as MedPro, Veeva and Salesforce Healthcare cloud and the ingestion of this data in a healthcare-specific format, such as FHIR and HL7, in IDMC for healthcare and life sciences. This will enable secure and easier use of the information for conversational applications aimed at enhancing the quality of care, streamlining population health management, and increasing efficiencies.

“Customers will also be able to replicate and synchronize high-quality, trusted, consumer, provider and clinical trial data from Informatica’s SaaS Master Data Management industry 360 data models and accelerators (e.g. HealthCare Payer 360, HealthCare Provider 360),” Ghai noted.

What’s more from Informatica at AWS?

Beyond the new integrations, Informatica has also been named the launch partner for Amazon S3 Access Grants, the access control feature that helps users manage Amazon S3 permissions for data lakes with detailed audit history in AWS CloudTrail.

This will further simplify self-service access to data in data lakes built on Amazon S3 and enable different users within an enterprise data community to easily share and deliver data products with Informatica’s marketplace into Amazon S3.

“At the end of the day, AWS and Informatica are focused on delivering transformative outcomes for customers leveraging their critical data assets. These new capabilities ensure customers will have the trusted data assets they need ready to power their generative AI enterprise use cases as well as business-critical use cases in life sciences and healthcare such as discovering new therapeutics and delivering the highest quality of care,” Ghai added.

The CPO also emphasized that the company continues to work on its in-product generative AI smarts with Claire Copilot and Claire GPT.

AWS re:Invent runs from November 27 to December 1, 2023.