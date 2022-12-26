Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

We’re thankful to the companies that submit their research to us so we can report on it. The mission of VentureBeat Reports is to provide a home for statistics and reports to help technology decision-makers (and the people who hope to influence the tech decision-maker at their organization) review the latest research.

Whether you read the VB Reports yourself, or forward them to others in your organization, we hope they are helpful. If you have any comments or suggestions for next year’s reports, please send them to the VB editor at VBReports@venturebeat.com.

And now, here are the top five VentureBeat Reports for 2022.

1. Report: 95% of employees say IT issues decrease workplace productivity and morale

[July 6, 2022] If 2020 was the year enterprises experimented with remote and hybrid work, 2021 and 2022 saw those modes mature into permanent norms for millions of knowledge workers. Amid this adaptation, 1E and Vanson Bourne looked to better understand the pivotal shift in the way organizations approach IT strategies and digital employee experience. Results revealed 95% of professionals believe IT issues disrupt employees’ digital experience in their organization, hindering productivity and diminishing workplace morale.

2. Report: 81% of IT teams directed to reduce or halt cloud spending by C-suite

[October 7, 2022] According to a new study from Wanclouds, 81% of IT leaders say their C-suite has directed them to reduce or take on no additional cloud spending as costs skyrocket and market headwinds worsen. After multiple years of unimpeded cloud growth, the findings suggest enterprises’ soaring cloud spending may temper as talks of a looming downturn heat up.

3. Report: 76% of IT pros say that cloud has hit a wall

[February 24, 2022] The latest report from CloudBolt signals that the industry has reached a critical inflection point in the evolution of cloud. The data suggest that multicloud, multitool environments have outgrown the tools and platforms that IT leaders currently rely on. Seventy-six percent of respondents agreed that their company is hitting a wall using their existing programs and tools to achieve cloud objectives, while 16% neither agreed nor disagreed.

4. Report: U.S. loses AI leadership to India despite a 6-year head start

[October 28, 2022] Peak’s inaugural Decision Intelligence (DI) Maturity Index found that while the U.S. was an early leader in artificial intelligence (AI), India is now the more mature market when it comes to their businesses readying to adopt AI.

While 28% of U.S. businesses had adopted AI over six years ago — compared to 25% in India and 20% in the U.K. — India is the more mature market today when it comes to leveraging AI, scoring 64 (out of 100) on Peak’s DI maturity scale, while the U.S. charted 52 and the U.K. just 44.

Report: 76% of consumers would stop doing business with a company after just one bad customer experience

[August 12, 2022] According to a new survey from AI-powered conversation intelligence company Invoca, as inflation increases, so do expectations for customer experience, making this a make-or-break moment for brands when it comes to earning customer loyalty.

Rising inflation has consumers rethinking high-stakes purchases, like cars, vacations and home improvement projects, but almost two-thirds (63%) report that they’re still willing to pay more to get better customer service.

