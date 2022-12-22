Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

According to a new 2023 U.S. Public Safety Trends Report from Mark43, utilizing insights from a nationwide first responder survey, modern policing requires modern technology. In fact, 86% of first responders want improved access to crime and incident reporting that leverages the reliability, security and resiliency of cloud software.

And, over half (57%) say their agency would benefit from an integrated platform to streamline their reporting responsibilities.

One central theme woven throughout the report is that technology plays a vital role in everything a public safety agency does. It must be integrated into all aspects of organizational activity. The technology cannot be an add-on or an afterthought, and this realization is a critical step forward for the entire sector’s future.

Image source: Mark43.

2022 saw the start of public safety agencies recognizing the intense need to move their computer aided dispatch (CAD), records management system (RMS) and analytics technology away from an on-premises solution, where physical servers are locally managed. Instead, they are moving toward cloud-native platforms where computing resources such as networks, servers, storage, applications and services are all in the cloud.

Event Intelligent Security Summit On-Demand Learn the critical role of AI & ML in cybersecurity and industry specific case studies. Watch on-demand sessions today. Watch Here

Additionally, the pandemic, an uptick in weather emergencies and cyberattacks, as well as associated security vulnerabilities have made it increasingly difficult to justify the usage of on-premises systems. The report indicates this is a welcome change, with over 2/3 (68%) of respondents stating that they must go to a physical location, such as a station house or office, to complete required paperwork instead of using cloud technology to complete these tasks digitally and from any offsite location.

Fortuitously, first responders have accepted the need for mobile phones on the job. With 93% relying on their devices for emergency dispatch software, capturing evidence and connecting with their colleagues and the community.

Overall, this new trend report underscores first responders’ desire for 2023 to be the year we see an industry-wide change as moves to cloud-native platforms accelerate for public safety organizations.

A national online survey of 343 first responders was conducted by Propeller Insights between October 6 and October 18, 2022.

Read the full report by Mark43.