This week, Bruno talks about the three key attributes of modern data products, covers best practices in data and points you to leaders you should know and follow. Watch the video below to learn more.

Bruno Aziza with the data news of the week

This week’s CarCast covers the following:

The good, the bad and the ugly of data. A data organization is now a value organization where 70% of data leaders report to the company’s president, CEO, COO or CIO. It allows you, the data leader, to align on business objectives, not just technical ones. Find the details here on VentureBeat. How to succeed as a data leader. Bruno reviews the dos and don’ts of data leadership from Jaguar and Land Rover’s former data chief. Data is more than just tech; it’s accountability and thoughtful planning as well. Data products in action. At their core, data products are about data, time and people. Discover the full breakdown by watching the video.

And finally, there was so much positive feedback regarding Bruno’s MAD interview (Matt Turck joined Bruno to discuss the machine learning, artificial intelligence & data landscape) that he created a playlist where you can view the snippets and discover behind-the-scenes short videos.

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.