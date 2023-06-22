Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Today, at its annual developer conference in New York, database company MongoDB announced new capabilities for its Atlas platform in hopes of making it easier for enterprises to build modern applications.

“With the features we’re launching today, we’re further supporting customers running the largest, most demanding, mission-critical workloads that require continually increasing scalability and flexibility, so they can unleash the power of software and data with next-generation applications that will drive the future of their businesses using a single developer data platform,” Dev Ittycheria, president and CEO of MongoDB, said.

The company also announced new industry offerings as well as a partnership with Google Cloud to help developers accelerate the use of generative AI and build new classes of applications.

Below is a rundown of the major announcements from MongoDB’s event.

Event Transform 2023 Join us in San Francisco on July 11-12, where top executives will share how they have integrated and optimized AI investments for success and avoided common pitfalls. Register Now

MongoDB Atlas gets better with vector search and more

The biggest news from the event was the introduction of new vector search and stream processing features for Atlas, the fully-managed data platform that provides an integrated suite of data services centered around a cloud database to help teams build and deploy applications at scale.

As the company explained, AI-powered vector search converts text, images, audio and video data into numerical vectors and enables semantic search for highly relevant information. This can power use cases like text-to-image search within Atlas, and enable the integration of generative AI into applications.

>>Follow VentureBeat’s ongoing generative AI coverage<<

Meanwhile, stream processing gives developers a single interface to easily extract insights from high-velocity and high-volume streaming data. It works with any type of data and allows teams to build applications that can analyze information in real time to adjust behavior and inform business actions.

The company also announced Atlas Search Nodes provide dedicated resources to scale search workloads independent of their database, and support for querying data in Microsoft Azure Blob Storage with MongoDB Atlas Online Archive and Atlas Data Federation. Previously, the services only supported AWS.

AI initiative with Google Cloud

Along with feature updates, MongoDB announced an AI initiative with Google Cloud. The company will integrate Google Cloud’s Vertex AI large language models (LLMs) and new quick-start architecture reviews to help developers using Atlas accelerate their workflows and build new classes of generative AI applications, such as semantic search, classification, outlier detection, AI-powered chatbots, and text summarization.

“Generative AI represents a significant opportunity for developers to create new applications and experiences and to add real business value for customers,” Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president for global ecosystem and channels at Google Cloud, said. “This new initiative from Google Cloud and MongoDB will bring more capabilities, support and resources to developers building the next generation of generative AI applications.”

New AI innovators program

In another effort to help developers build gen AI applications, MongoDB announced an “AI Innovators” program, which will provide organizations building next-gen AI-powered solutions with up to $25,000 in MongoDB Atlas credits, partnership opportunities in the MongoDB partner ecosystem, and go-to-market support to accelerate innovation and get greater exposure to new markets.

The program has two tracks, one for early-stage startups and the other for more established organizations with an existing customer base.

Atlas for Industries

MongoDB also announced Atlas for Industries, a program through which the company will offer its data platform in an industry-specific package.

To start off, it has launched Atlas for financial services, giving enterprises in the financial industry access to expert-led architectural design reviews, technology partnerships and industry-specific knowledge accelerators to quickly get started with the data platform and build applications to target challenges specific to the industry. The company will follow this up with offerings for manufacturing and automotive, insurance, healthcare, retail and other industries over the course of the year.

MongoDB Relational Migrator becomes generally available

Finally, MongoDB made its Relational Migrator generally available, making it significantly faster and easier to migrate from legacy relational database technologies to MongoDB Atlas.

The tool analyzes legacy databases, automatically generates new data schema and code, and then executes a seamless migration to MongoDB Atlas with no downtime. It currently supports transfer from Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL and PostgreSQL.

>>Don’t miss our special issue: Building the foundation for customer data quality.<<