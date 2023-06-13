2022 might have brought extreme highs and lows for workers, with hiring freezes and layoffs at many of the nation’s largest companies (from Microsoft to Disney to 3M), but 2023 has shown that there are still companies which will continue to double down on improving employee experience to attract and retain talent.

Check out the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, produced in partnership with Great Place to Work, which details the companies that prioritize employees the most.

The data is based on survey responses from more than 1.3. million workers nationwide.

From hospitality (Hilton) and financial services (American Express) to IT (Cisco), retail (Wegmans Food Markets) and professional services (Accenture), the top five spots in Forbes’s 2023 Best list came from industries with widely different operational practices.

Common themes emerging

While what makes a company a “best” place to work may vary, there are some common themes that emerge when looking at the list of companies.

When looking for a company to work for, it’s not all about salary and vacation time anymore. The report indicated that companies with higher ratings offered ample opportunities for career advancement, robust health care benefits, remote or hybrid work opportunities and clear, transparent communication between senior leadership and employees among other benefits.

A great workplace is less about Friday beer blasts and more about creating high-trust cultures where employees can be their authentic selves, where they can make mistakes and not get punished, where they are appreciated, and paid fairly.

These employees want to stay at their job, are proud of where they work, respect their leaders, and have a sense of purpose.

The best companies also spent the pandemic years increasing their support of employees’ well-being –from tenure-based sabbaticals to covering healthcare costs to paying their people to take vacation.

Some overhauled their benefits package to dial up the happiness knob another notch with offerings like employee equity.

Opportunities at great companies

If a people-centered culture is a must for you, it’s well worth checking out opportunities at progressive IT companies like Salesforce on the VentureBeat Job Board.

Salesforce is clearly committed to creating outstanding employee experiences. Current open positions include a Data Engineer, Snowflake Developer/ Admin in Dallas; a Manager / Senior Manager – Global Accounting, M&A in Atlanta and a Senior Accountant in Indianapolis.

Take a look also at the great possibilities at Adobe, which have been recognised for their diverse and inclusive workplace. Its mission statement is to hire the very best and are committed to creating exceptional employee experiences where everyone is respected and has access to equal opportunity.

Right now it is looking to hire a Product Manager in San Jose to help drive the strategy, development and successful implementation of partner integrations with their Firefly generative AI products and services.

The successful candidate will have a Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, business administration, or an equivalent and proven experience as a product manager, preferably with a focus on partner integrations or similar technical integrations.

Flying the flag for equitable workplaces is EY, a professional services company with a high level of investment in its employees.

It is an organization with a dedicated focus on continuous learning, transformative leadership and maintaining a diverse and inclusive culture. Among other exciting roles, EY is recruiting a Supply Chain Technical Senior Manager in Dallas and a Commerce Architect — Tech Consulting Manager in Chicago.

Actively improving culture

Workplaces have changed a lot since the past year. While many organizations were expecting to “go back to normal” after the pandemic effect, remote work, resignation and quiet quitting were three hard punches that have definitely impacted both company cultures and employee’s habits and are here to stay.

Organizations that actively improve their company culture can reduce employee turnover, facilitate better relationships with customers, and, ultimately, position their organization for growth. When your employees trust their managers, take pride in their work, and have camaraderie with their colleagues, the whole company prospers.

Some “green” flags: remain unchanged: people will always seek out jobs with fair salaries, tolerable co-workers and low quitting rates, but according to Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list 2023, employees are now more interested in flexible work environments, improved benefits packages and work-life balance.

People increasingly want to know about the culture, the opportunities for upward mobility, and the education and training made available to employees. They want to know which companies are the best places to work — and what truly makes them great.

