It will surprise few that San Francisco is deemed to have the most developed VC ecosystems in the world. That’s according to a new report issued by financial data and software company PitchBook, which also found that the U.S. and Asia account for 85% of the 20 most-developed VC ecosystems, and 65% of the 20 highest-growth VC ecosystems are in Europe or the U.S.

It’s no secret that securing VC funding has become increasingly challenging over the last 18 months. Startups and scaling tech companies have shed staff numbers en masse, as without the guarantee of fresh investment a renewed focus on profitability is seen across the board.

However, there are always locations that buck trends and investment seekers and job hunters in the U.S. would do well to set their sights on San Francisco and New York in particular.

Though a considerable volume and value of VC activity moves through both cities, New York averaged less than half the startup investment that San Francisco attracted over a six year period (Q3 2017 – Q2 2023), securing $153.2bn investment versus The Golden City’s $364.5bn.

Los Angeles ($123.1bn) and Boston ($99.2bn) also ranked highly in terms of development, and joined cities like Beijing, Shanghai, London, Shenzhen, Seoul and Hangzhou in the top ten. Washington DC, Seattle, Austin, San Diego and Denver made up the U.S. contingent of the top 20 most developed VC ecosystems.

Locations to watch

The report also examined growth rates of activity. Detroit came second to Dubai in the growth rankings as the city emerged as a tech hub, while Raleigh and Houston completed the top five alongside Berlin.

Additionally Indianapolis, Miami, Philadelphia and St Louis also landed spots in the top 20.

Across overall scores for development and growth, North America nabbed 20 of the top 50 spots, followed by Asia (16), Europe (12) and the Middle East (1), making it the most attractive region for VC investment.

