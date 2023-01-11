Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

In welcome contrast to the job uncertainty and layoffs dominating other areas of tech, demand for cybersecurity professionals continues to grow, with Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work 2023 providing a useful roadmap. Looking at the top 100 cybersecurity companies’ Glassdoor scores provides additional insight for job-seeking cybersecurity professionals.

Widening talent gap provides more opportunity

Despite adding more than 464,000 new workers in the last year, the cybersecurity workforce gap is growing twice as fast as hiring, with a 26.2% increase last year, according to the (ISC)2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study. The study estimates the global cybersecurity workforce at 4.7 million, the highest on record. (ISC)2 further reports that organizations are trying to fill a worldwide gap of 3.4 million cybersecurity workers.

“As a result of geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic instability, alongside high-profile data breaches and growing physical security challenges, there is a greater focus on cybersecurity and increasing demand for professionals within the field,” said Clar Rosso, (ISC)2 CEO.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Information Security Analyst’s Outlook predicts that cybersecurity jobs will grow 35% through 2031, more than eight times faster than the national average job growth of 4%.

Finding a job with the highest-rated cybersecurity companies

Today, Glassdoor announced the winners of its 15th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2023 across the U.S. and four other countries.

Differentiated from many other workplace awards, these are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year. Winners are then determined using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by the company’s economic research team, and are based upon reviews and ratings employees shared during the past year.

Tech companies dominate the 100 companies included on Best Places to Work 2023, comprising 41% of the list. Ten of the top 15 highest-rated companies are from tech. They include Gainsight, Box, Nvidia, MathWorks, Google, ServiceNow, HubSpot, Microsoft, Adobe, and CrowdStrike.

This year’s best places to work reflects strong demand for cybersecurity professionals. Glassdoor currently lists 17,242 cybersecurity jobs in the U.S. alone, 3,468 of which are work–from–home positions. Several of the companies considered the Best Places to Work 2023 have hundreds of open cybersecurity positions.

CrowdStrike is a new member of the best places to work, ranked 15th, with a company rating of 4.5. Known for its expertise in cloud, endpoint, and enterprise security, CrowdStrike is an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) powerhouse in the cybersecurity industry. The company currently has 201 open positions on Glassdoor.

Additional cybersecurity companies considered among the top 100 places to work in 2023 include Fortinet, which is ranked 34th and has 373 available jobs in the U.S. Palo Alto Networks, known for their expertise in next-generation firewalls, cloud and network security, is ranking 59th and has 349 jobs available in the U.S.

Glassdoor’s best cybersecurity companies to find a job in 2023

VentureBeat readers’ most frequent request is for recommendations on which companies are the best to work for and have open positions. In response to this request, a Glassdoor-based analysis of the best cybersecurity companies was completed today using CRN’s 2022 Security 100 list of cybersecurity companies as the baseline.

The CRN cybersecurity list is impartial, independent and created by CRN based on their analysis and market perspectives. The best cybersecurity companies’ rankings were created by comparing the percentage of employees who would recommend the company they work for to a friend with the percentage of employees who approve of the CEO for each company on the CRN list.

The 15 highest-rated cybersecurity companies have an average employee recommendation score of 95%

Based on Glassdoor ratings, Nozomi Networks, Artic Wolf, Iboss, SentinelOne, Deep Instinct, Perimeter 81, Expel, SailPoint, WatchGuard Technologies, Area 1 Security, BigID, Claroty, KnowBe4, Akamai and Microsoft are the 15 best cybersecurity companies to work for in 2023.

Employees who work for network security market leaders are the most likely to recommend their friends work at their employer, followed equally by identity and access management and endpoint and managed security. Source: CRN Security 100 list analyzed with Glassdoor rankings, January 10, 2023.

Employees who work for network security companies are the most likely to recommend their company to a friend

Well over three-quarters (83%) of employees at network security companies would recommend their company to a friend seeking a job. Leading network security companies based on Glassdoor ratings include Nozomi Networks, Perimeter 81, WatchGuard Technologies, Claroty and Cato Networks.

And, 81% of endpoint and managed security employees, and web, email and application security employees would also recommend their company to a friend. Furthermore, 80% of risk, threat intelligence and security operations and 78% of identity access management and data protection employees would do so.

81% of cybersecurity company employees would recommend to friends and 87% approve of their CEOs

Year-over-year analysis of CRN’s top 100 cybersecurity companies by Glassdoor ratings shows that the fastest-growing sectors of the market — specifically risk, threat intelligence and security operations — have seen steady CEO turnover in the last two years. New CEOs often receive higher ratings because their vision for the company centers on greater employee involvement and ownership.

VentureBeat has interviewed several of the CEOs included in the analysis. Their ability to convey a compelling company and industry vision is among their greatest strengths, combined with candor and an unpretentious approach to leading.

Cybersecurity hiring continues to soar

LinkedIn currently has 234,444 open positions related to the cybersecurity industry in the U.S. alone. Deloitte, which ranked 58th on the Glassdoor Best Places To Work in 2023, currently is mentioned in 10,597 open positions on LinkedIn. And, 14,100 jobs on LinkedIn are affiliated with cybersecurity pay salaries over $100,000 a year.

The (ISC)2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study quantifies just how in-demand cybersecurity professionals are today and how important a strong corporate culture is.

“The study shows us that retaining and attracting strong talent is more important than ever,” said Rosso. “Professionals are saying loud and clear that corporate culture, experience, training and education investment, and mentorship are paramount to keeping your team motivated, engaged and effective.”