Application protection across multicloud and hybrid-cloud environments has never been more crucial, yet most organizations struggle to achieve it.

According to a recent Radware report, even though organizations use multiple tools to secure their cloud applications, 70% are not confident in their ability to apply consistent security across on-premise and multicloud environments. Tellingly, 69% admit they experienced data breaches or exposures as a result of variations in multicloud security configurations.

The Radware commissioned report, “Application Security in a Multi-Cloud World,” examines key security challenges brought about by managing applications across on-premise and multicloud environments.

For starters, cyberattacks are frequent. More than half of the respondents reported four types of attacks against their applications on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. Weekly bot attacks, for example, were reported by 20% of respondents, while 30% of respondents experienced weekly application attacks.

Multicloud security seen as significant issue

To make matters even more difficult, the quality of security of multicloud protection is in jeopardy. More than half (51%) of the respondents consider the lack of quality protection for cloud applications to be a one of their most significant problems. This means the current security solutions that are in use are unable to detect, block, prevent and mitigate cyberattacks. Lack of centralized security visibility across platforms was ranked as the second biggest problem.

The reality is organizations are facing mounting challenges in protecting their applications against a threat environment that is increasing in frequency, intensity and business consequence — a perfect storm for data breaches.

It’s a wake-up call for organizations to change how security is managed so applications are protected at the highest level, regardless of where they are running.

Methodology

The Radware survey includes 269 responses from executives in 10 countries, spanning senior network security, devops and other security roles.

