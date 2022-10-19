VentureBeat Special Issue: How data privacy is transforming marketing

October 18, 2022

How data privacy is transforming marketing

Presented with Treasure Data

In this issue…

Data privacy isn’t the domain of just IT departments, CISOs or the compliance officers. Volumes of customer data are collected and analyzed by marketing teams every day. New technology — often driven by artificial intelligence and automation — offer new ways to target potential customers, personalize messaging, set pricing, recommend products and predict behavior.

Data is, as it’s often quoted, the new oil, and the highly valued commodity needs to be protected as do the individuals who provide it. And because data is flowing much faster oil, it also brings new levels of privacy concerns — concerns that marketing teams need to address. Data privacy regulations also loom large and global companies are faced with increasing data challenges.

Data-driven marketing is hardly new, but it’s changing as fast as the volume of data is growing.

We hope you find the articles by VentureBeat’s staff writers as valuable as the data you’re collecting, analyzing, storing and putting into action the oil of your marketing plans.

Dan Muse
Managing Editor and Content Director


1-Lead story How marketing is changing in the era of the data growth and privacy

Marketing in the era of data growth and privacy

Sharon Goldman

In an era of data privacy, what’s a marketer to do? Experts recommend new technologies that maximize conversion while keeping data private.

I think for the first time in 10 years, we see marketers second-guessing whether or not one-to-one communication and personalization is actually what they should strive for any longer.” 
— Samrat Sharma, PwC

4-AI and personalized targeting

What the end of third-party cookies means for personalization

Taryn Plumb

3-Regulating AI-powered marketing through data privacy laws

Navigating marketing with a focus on data privacy and compliance

Shubham Sharma

9-Putting Privacy First A Global Approach to Data Governance

Putting privacy first: A global approach to data governance

Treasure Data

Sponsored

8-The new meannng of PII - can you ever be annonymous

The new meaning of PII can you ever be anonymous?

Tim Keary

While managing PII in a way that’s compliant with international and domestic data protection regulations can be challenging, enterprises can mitigate the risks by periodically testing whether their users’ personal data can be re-identified. 

“Privacy should be integrated into the design of new products and services while trying to balance legitimate business interests.”

— Criss Bradbury, Deloitte

Is privacy only for the elite? Why Apple’s approach is a marketing advantage

Ashleigh Hollowell

While a burgeoning divide shows it is more difficult for the everyday person to take advantage of their data privacy, companies are also struggling with how to approach it as regulations change. Some companies like Apple are using privacy as a marketing point.

7-Apple high prices vs Facebook free and lack of privacy -- is privacy only for the elite
6-Why PET is the future to digital advertising

Why marketers need to know about privacy-enhancing technologies

Sharon Goldman

Privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) allow different parties to share and collaborate on sensitive information while preserving privacy and ensuring compliance. 

2-Using AI for leveraging dynamic pricing and recommendation engines

How AI taps data to make ecommerce more dynamic

Victor Dey

5-The price of data privacy

Data privacy is expensive — here’s how to manage costs

Sri Krishna

