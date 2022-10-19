VentureBeat Special Issue: How data privacy is transforming marketing

Data privacy isn’t the domain of just IT departments, CISOs or the compliance officers. Volumes of customer data are collected and analyzed by marketing teams every day. New technology — often driven by artificial intelligence and automation — offer new ways to target potential customers, personalize messaging, set pricing, recommend products and predict behavior.

Data is, as it’s often quoted, the new oil, and the highly valued commodity needs to be protected as do the individuals who provide it. And because data is flowing much faster oil, it also brings new levels of privacy concerns — concerns that marketing teams need to address. Data privacy regulations also loom large and global companies are faced with increasing data challenges.

Data-driven marketing is hardly new, but it’s changing as fast as the volume of data is growing.

We hope you find the articles by VentureBeat’s staff writers as valuable as the data you’re collecting, analyzing, storing and putting into action the oil of your marketing plans.

— Dan Muse

Managing Editor and Content Director



