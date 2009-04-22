Here’s the latest action:

Tungle launches web service for scheduling meetings — More on Web Worker Daily.



App lets Tweeters fake a work ethic — What’s better than scheduling meetings online? Tricking your boss into thinking you’re working on an Excel spreadsheet when you’re really using Twitter! This productivity feigning app looks like columns and rows, but it’s really a stream of Tweets. Paul Boutin has a closer look at this new app, cleverly named… wait for it… Spreadtweet.

rPath introduces new version of its cloud application management tool, rBuilder — More here.

LOLapps reveals itself — The company lets people make their own simple Facebook applications, like quizzes — but it has amassed more than 44 million monthly active users. Inside Facebook has more.

Windows Live’s streaming service integrates with more partner sites — The partners include Facebook and MySpace. Techcrunch has more.

Katalyst Media partners with Ustream — Ashton Kutcher’s digital production company will be doing live, Punk’d style shows on Ustream’s live-streaming video service. See our mention of it, here.

That Twitter-based revolution in Moldova? — Turns out it was revolutionary in terms of propaganda, not regime change.



Consortium of media companies wants revenue from its stolen content — The group, called the Fair Syndication Consortium, is using technology from content-idenfication company Attributor to help identify potential payees.

Greystripe offers in-game ads for iPhone applications — More here.



Social payment company PlaySpan buys rival Spare Change — This comes after PlaySpan announced a deal to run its payment services inside gaming-focused social network hi5.