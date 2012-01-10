While Sunday was the unofficial start to CES 2012, the real fun began on Monday with press conferences and announcements from heavy hitters like LG, Intel, Sharp, Samsung, Nvidia, Sony and Microsoft.

At the end of that incredibly busy day, fellow VentureBeatnik Dean Takahashi and I decided to chat about how the events unfolded and what stood out from the pack. Notably, smart TVs for home and business, thin-and-light Ultrabook laptops, the upcoming Windows 8 operating system and a jarring, funny performance of tweets by a choir were what made the most impact on us.

The day’s major CES events officially concluded with the final Microsoft keynote, where a choir sang tweets about Microsoft products. But after that, Dean and I made our way to the Pepcom showcase of products that ties into CES. We walked the floor and saw few interesting things, including fitness technology from Striiv and an iPhone-controlled toy from Sphero.

Watch the video above for more on CES Day 2, and look for more CES stories coming at you this week. Plus, here’s a shortlist of Monday’s biggest CES stories:

• LG debuts HDTV with built-in Google TV and a new Spectrum Android superphone

• Intel: More than 75 Ultrabooks coming in 2012

• Sharp intros 80-inch touch displays for businesses, ultra-lightweight TVs

• Samsung’s Smart TV evolves with motion, voice controls and upgrade slots

• Nvidia shows Microsoft’s Windows 8 running on a Tegra 3 tablet

• Sony aims to deliver 300M connected devices in the next 3 years

• Xbox 360 surpasses 66M sold and Kinect passes 18M units

• WTF CES: Choir sings sweet tweets at Ballmer keynote (video)

