Gizmox, a startup making HTML5 and mobile web tools for business applications, has closed a $7.5 million round of financing and selected a new CEO.

The startup offers what is says is a streamlined solution to help companies shift from a traditional client-server to mobile web and HTML5 technologies. Although many consumer applications have already implemented a move to mobile web and HTML5, complex business apps have faced a harder transition.

Gizmox provides an enterprise-class HTML 5 platform using two components: VisualWebGUI, a mobile HTML5 framework for enterprise applications, and InstantCloudMove, which creates cloud-based HTML5 from existing client-server code.

The financing round was led by Atlas Ventures, with participation from Citrix, Consolidated Investment Group, and Maayan Ventures.

With the announcement of the financing round, Gizmox has also named a new CEO, Eugene Kuznetsov, and transitioned co-founder and former CEO Navot Peled to president. Kuznetsov brings a deep background to Gizmox; he was a founder and president of DataPower, a startup that was acquired by IBM. Kuznetsov completed a stint as an IBM executive and also co-founded Abine, an online privacy company.

The addition of Kuznetsov is expected to accelerate the company’s sales and marketing efforts as the transition of business applications to mobile and HTML5 becomes more prevalent.

The $7.5 million of financing brings the total funding raised by Gizmox to $18 million.

Gizmox was founded in 2007 and is based in Cambridge, Mass.

