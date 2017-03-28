Google Assistant and Google Home users now have a lot more ways to use the intelligent assistant to control lights, locks, and other Internet of Things gadgets as integrations with devices from more than a dozen smart home companies were announced today.

Among devices that can now be controlled by voice with Google Assistant include August, Wink, Best Buy Insignia, LIFX, Geeni, and TP-Link, according to a blog post by Google product manager Mark Spates.

Wink can control lighting, security, and other smart home devices. Geeni is maker of the Surge smart power strip. LIFX makes lightbulbs. Best Buy Insignia plugs can also be controlled by the intelligent assistant.

There are also smart device integrations today for Logitech Harmony, Vivint, First Alert, Rachio, Electrolux Frigidaire, Neato, and Anova, a Google Assistant spokesperson told VentureBeat in an email.

To control a device, go to the Google Home app, open the menu, and choose Home Control.

At the launch of Google Assistant in October 2016, Google Assistant could speak with Philips Hue, Nest, Samsung SmartThings devices.

Honeywell and Belkin smart home integrations were made available in January.

Since its debut, Google Assistant has been added to all Android phones that use Marshmallow or Nougat, Google Allo, and Android Wear.

At the Computer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year, plans were announced to bring Google Assistant to NVIDIA products as well as televisions from Sharp, Sony, and Xiaomi with Android TV.