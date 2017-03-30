iPhone owners can make more interconnections between apps as IFTTT can now connect with iOS Calendar and the App Store.

More than 15 premade integrations allow you to use IFTTT and iOS Calendar together to do things like add your Fitbit sleep log to your calendar, track your Foursquare check-ins, or mark the date on your calendar when you add a new contact.

Twenty premade App Store-IFTTT integrations can be used to monitor App Store activity, triggering an alert every time a new game enters the top 10 of the Top Free category or notifying you when the price of a specific app goes down.

In addition to the above actions that will be available at launch, IFTTT is able to make connections between more than 300 Internet of Things devices, social media platforms, and productivity and enterprise apps, as well as AI like Google Assistant and Alexa.

In November 2016, IFTTT got rid of its signature recipes in favor of applets, actions that can be completed on their own or as a group. Since then, integrations have been announced to allow custom commands for Google Assistant, Telegram, and Twitch.