Amino, an online healthcare platform that estimates costs and helps users find doctors with expertise in specific conditions, has raised $25 million in a Series C round of funding led by Highland Capital, with participation from Accel, Aspect Ventures, CRV, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Pilot Wall Group, among others.

Founded out of San Francisco in 2013, Amino (not to be confused with Amino Apps) promises to “connect everyone to better, more affordable care” through an online search portal that provides data on “nearly every doctor” across the U.S. It serves as an online directory of doctors while giving users an idea about costs and letting them make appointments with specific doctors and hospitals.

Though Amino is aimed at individual health care consumers, the company is also targeting employers as it looks to help create “a more efficient healthcare marketplace with higher quality, lower cost, and more convenient care for everyone,” the company said.

Indeed, alongside today’s funding news, Amino announced that it’s opening up to businesses, on an invite-only basis for now. Through new Amino Plus accounts, employees will be able to track their health care plan, including deductibles and out-of-pocket costs for any pending procedures. Furthermore, Amino is also opening its search and booking smarts to health care providers, including hospitals and physician networks, who will be able to use Amino’s booking platform to manage appointments.

Prior to now, Amino had raised around $20 million in funding, and it will use its latest cash influx to turbocharge efforts to create “a single source of truth for American healthcare, where everyone — consumers, doctors, hospitals, payers — has access to the same information about access, cost, and quality,” according to a company statement.

“There are billions of health care searches on the open web each year and thus billions of opportunities to reach people in the moments they’re researching and making health care decisions,” explained Amino cofounder and CEO David Vivero. “We create products that meet millions of people where they are, with unbiased, personalized, and actionable information that isn’t locked away behind portals or muddled by complex industry terms. This type of transparency is the first major milestone we as an industry must reach, if we are to create an efficient health care marketplace where consumers are truly empowered.”

The health care technology industry is ripe for investment. Last week, Cognoa raised $11.6 million for its digital health platform that spots early signs of autism in kids, while Accolade recently closed a $94 million funding round for a platform that guides employees through the “costly, complex, and fragmented” world of health care. Elsewhere, Livongo raised $52.5 million to help people with chronic conditions, and Vida Health closed an $18 million round to connect people with chronic diseases to health coaches.