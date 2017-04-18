Ten years ago, Facebook held the first F8 developer conference where its platform debuted. Since then, a myriad of tools have been released to allow developers to build websites, apps, and bots on top of the social network and its “graph” of data. This year, however, the company is launching a new initiative with the goal of empowering developers to help one another build on its platform.

Reaching the multipliers

Called Developer Circles, this is a group program that brings together developers in local areas to not only build together, but also connect and learn from one another. Each chapter will have a forum from which members can share knowledge and ideas while also discussing the latest updates from Facebook and the rest of the industry.

“One of the economic concepts applied to the developer community is [known as the] ‘multiplier effect’, an idea that, for example, if you have a government, city, or municipality that’s investing in a road, etc., investment leads to people, commerce, trade, and more investment and trade. If you invest in the right way, it’s multiplied,” explained Ime Archibong, Facebook’s vice president of product partnerships.

Previously, developers had FbStart as one of the primary support services, but that wasn’t readily available to everyone. With Developer Circles, developers don’t have to directly rely on Facebook, but can reach a group of likeminded professionals for help. Each one of these communities are led by someone locally and interactions can be done through Facebook Groups. Through this, developers can converse with one another, find educational tutorials and resources powered by Udacity, and more.

“We’re excited to provide a new learning opportunity to a developer ecosystem rich with talent and innovation. Our collaboration with Facebook aims to infuse this ecosystem with the tools and techniques developers need to spread innovation across the globe,” said Udacity’s senior director of global partnerships Hillary Mickell in a statement.

Archibong said that Developer Circles had been piloted over the last year privately and there are “dozens” currently around the world. “If you’re a student learning what code is, you will be able to find a supportive community [with Developer Circle],” he remarked.

For those interested in building on Facebook, but maybe don’t know how to start, Developer Circles could be helpful in providing insights, inspiration, and pitfalls to avoid. Developers can find others who face similar issues when building out their bot, website, or app using Facebook’s Social Graph and bevy of tools and exchange ideas and help troubleshoot. It could also be a stepping stone for those looking to get their startup off the ground and if they’re successful, the next resource Facebook has available is FbStart, from which the company has doled out $250 million in benefits to date.

“Our goal is to empower developers, similar to existing Facebook programs like FbStart, which for the past several years has focused on helping early-stage startups succeed,” the company said in a statement.

Archibong stated that he would love to see someone who joined a Developer Circle, learned how to code and had likeminded people who were equally as passionate about things, raise money and eventually is able to apply to FbStart.

“We see the type of impact happening in the community,” he said.

Facebook platform updates

At F8, Facebook is also announcing enhancements to several platform products, such as Login, Account Kit, Analytics, and introducing its Places Graph API.

Facebook Login and Account Kit are two ways for users to authenticate using their social media credentials. The former is currently used by more than 85 percent of the top 100 grossing apps in the United States, while the latter, which launched a year ago, has a 80 percent “conversion rate” according to Facebook for those who logged into an app on the same day.

Image Credit: Facebook

Starting today, Facebook is adding new ways to help users when they’re having trouble logging in to apps because of a forgotten password or failing to add a secondary communication channel. Developers can now implement the following:

Voice call verification: Facebook is adding support in 19 locales for those who want to receive a confirmation code through voice calls instead of SMS.

Facebook is adding support in 19 locales for those who want to receive a confirmation code through voice calls instead of SMS. Basic web support: For developers who have apps made for those that are in low connectivity areas, Facebook has introduced a basic web SDK for its Account Kit, which will create greater access to apps.

For developers who have apps made for those that are in low connectivity areas, Facebook has introduced a basic web SDK for its Account Kit, which will create greater access to apps. Account Kit UI customization: Now Account Kit can be tailored to the brand guidelines of a company or developer instead of making it abundantly obvious that it’s Facebook’s technology. Developers can tweak the skin, tint the information, add an optional background image, or supply a primary color.

Now Account Kit can be tailored to the brand guidelines of a company or developer instead of making it abundantly obvious that it’s Facebook’s technology. Developers can tweak the skin, tint the information, add an optional background image, or supply a primary color. Connecting people across apps and Messenger bots: Facebook Login now recognized you across different channels and experiences, including when you’re interacting with a chatbot. So if you going to see a movie, for example, you can not only watch a trailer and purchase tickets within Fandango, but also get into the theatre through your phone. “We’re bringing identity to online and physical experiences,” Archibong said.

Facebook Login now recognized you across different channels and experiences, including when you’re interacting with a chatbot. So if you going to see a movie, for example, you can not only watch a trailer and purchase tickets within Fandango, but also get into the theatre through your phone. “We’re bringing identity to online and physical experiences,” Archibong said. Express login: A new feature for Android apps, to avoid users repeatedly having to sign-in after previously being logged in, Facebook can now check and if someone was previously logged in, there will be an in-app reminder that can be tapped to bypass through the full sign-in flow.

A new feature for Android apps, to avoid users repeatedly having to sign-in after previously being logged in, Facebook can now check and if someone was previously logged in, there will be an in-app reminder that can be tapped to bypass through the full sign-in flow. Delegated account recovery: If a user forgets their password, loses their two-factor codes, or just doesn’t want to answer security questions, developers can now verify against their Facebook account.

Image Credit: Facebook

More than 1 million bots, websites, and apps are using Facebook’s analytics service. On Tuesday, it’s being extended to include Pages and offline conversions. The company shared that it’s also using artificial intelligence to provide automated insights and make it easier for decisions to be made daily. Here are the new tools that are available in open beta:

Omni-channel analytics for Pages and in-store sales: Developers can now track interactions on Pages such as likes and shares, while also analyzing how it relates to engagement across other properties such as apps, websites, and bots. This can also be used to understand the relationship between online and in-store purchases, which Facebook believes will answer the question about whether people browsing on a website can translate into sales in a physical store.

Developers can now track interactions on Pages such as likes and shares, while also analyzing how it relates to engagement across other properties such as apps, websites, and bots. This can also be used to understand the relationship between online and in-store purchases, which Facebook believes will answer the question about whether people browsing on a website can translate into sales in a physical store. Automated insights: Using machine learning and AI, Facebook will provide developers data around any changes in purchases for a new version of their app or any variations in behavior from customers in different cities.

Using machine learning and AI, Facebook will provide developers data around any changes in purchases for a new version of their app or any variations in behavior from customers in different cities. Custom dashboards: Developers can now create an interface that works for them to have a central place to review their data.

Lastly, Facebook is opening up access to its Places Graph, the location-data that is powered by check-ins and more. Apps can now tap into information about 140 million places around the world for free, creating a potential rival to Foursquare and Google. Developers can pull data from restaurants, parks, retail stores, and local businesses, getting details about their names, addresses, photos, consumer ratings, and more.