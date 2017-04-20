All your flying car dreams are about to come true. If, that is, you have some serious spare change lying around and a healthy dose of patience.

Slovakia’s AeroMobil announced that it was taking preorders for the first commercially available version of its flying car. Prices range from $1.3 million to $1.7 million, depending on the configuration.

However, the delivery date remains a little vague. The company says it hopes to “go into full production in the upcoming years” and to actually deliver the first cars to customers in 2020.

AeroMobil made its announcement and demonstrated the latest version of the car today in Monaco at Top Marques Monaco, a supercar show.

“Today is a transformative day for the future of travel, as the launch of the AeroMobil means that everyday flying transportation will soon be a reality,” said Juraj Vaculik, cofounder and CEO of AeroMobil, in a statement. “To get to this point has seen us bring together a strong team of the best minds and experts in cutting edge automotive, motor sport, and aerospace to redefine the boundaries of what is possible in transportation.”

We first got a peek at the AeroMobil back in October 2014. Since then, the race to develop, sell, and deploy flying cars has become surprisingly intense and competitive. Though the road ahead (pun intended) remains a long one.

It’s important to note that AeroMobil also says it is looking for investors to help it move into a manufacturing phase. Likely, the preorders are a way to demonstrate that a market of some kind actually exists beyond the imaginations of five-year-olds.

Still, it seems our Jetson-like dreams are edging closer to reality. Now, if we can just get moving on those jetpacks…