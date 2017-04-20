Microsoft is lining up a bid to buy Israeli cloud-monitoring and analytics startup Cloudyn in a deal thought to be worth around $60 million, according to a report (in Hebrew) in local Israeli business publication the Calcalist.

Founded in 2012, Cloudyn’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform helps companies automate the process of monitoring their cloud costs by providing analytics and optimization tools. It’s all about improving cloud performance and efficiencies, with companies garnering real-time data across various operational and financial metrics.

Cloudyn has raised more than $20 million since its inception, including an $11 million round back in 2015, and claims some big-name clients, such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Ticketmaster.

Since Satya Nadella took over as CEO back in 2014, Microsoft has been pushing its cloud credentials — “the intelligent cloud platform” is one of its three key investment areas, alongside “reinventing productivity and business processes” and creating “more personal computing.” And as Nadella was Microsoft’s former head of cloud and enterprise group before rising to CEO, it’s perhaps no surprise to see him double down on cloud efforts, in particular.

Microsoft has made a number of strategic investments in the cloud realm over the past few years, most recently snapping up the team behind Deis, a set of open-source software tools and services for working with apps packaged within containers. Cybersecurity has also been a major focus of Microsoft’s cloud investment strategy.

Automation is another key factor here. That fact that Cloudyn offers a platform that promises to save manpower through automatically monitoring and identifying inefficiencies would seem to fit in well with Microsoft’s broader cloud strategy.

VentureBeat has reached out to the companies concerned and will update here if or when we receive confirmation.