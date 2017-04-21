Happy Friday! Here’s an overview of the 10 biggest European tech news items for this week:

1) Google has reached a settlement with Russia’s regulator in Android antitrust case brought by local rival Yandex.

2) Dutch startup Wercker has been acquired by Oracle for an undisclosed sum. The Amsterdam-based startup, which creates tools for testing and deploying code, had raised nearly $8 million in funding since its founding in 2012.

3) Spotify cleared another hurdle in the route to its IPO this week when it announced a multi-year licensing deal with Merlin, the global digital rights agency for the independent label sector.

4) Microsoft is lining up a bid to buy Israeli cloud-monitoring and analytics startup Cloudyn in a deal thought to be worth between $50-$70 million, according to a report in local Israeli business publication the Calcalist.

5) Swedish insurtech company BIMA, which brings mobile micro-insurance to underserved families in emerging markets, has raised $16.8 million.

6) EU antitrust regulators have approved the acquisition of the French security solutions provider Morpho by the US private equity firm Advent International. The deal is said to be worth €2.4 billion.

7) Venture capital firm Nauta Capital has closed its latest fund at $170 million to invest in tech companies at Series A rounds. This brings its total assets under management to $350 million.

8) The Russian telecom regulator Roskomnadzor announced this week that Twitter has agreed to the transfer its Russian users’ data to Russian servers by mid-2018.

9) Dome9 Security, an Israeli company specialising in cloud-based cybersecurity, has raised $16.5 million in Series C funding.

10) Microsoft announced that it will shut down Wunderlist in favour of its new app, To-Do.

Bonus link: Europe’s Surprising Tech Success (Project Syndicate)

Subscribe to Tech.eu’s newsletter here.