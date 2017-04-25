Nearly two years ago, Sheryl Sandberg’s life changed significantly when her partner of 11 years and SurveyMonkey chief executive Dave Goldberg died suddenly during a vacation in Mexico. As she grieved, Facebook’s chief operating officer began adapting to a life she and many others never wish for. In a bid to regain some normalcy in not only her life, but also those of her children, Sandberg focused on option B, a new way of living that overcomes grief, adversity, and once again instills joy into her life.

This is the basis for Sandberg’s new book, aptly titled “Option B” which she wrote alongside psychologist and University of Pennsylvania professor Adam Grant. Although written by two people, this 183-page publication reads more like coming from the vantage point of Sandberg, a cathartic moment recounting her experience with the reader. Along the way, she infuses anecdotes from personal friends and others she encountered, along with research insights from Grant. For the sake of simplicity, the book is written as if Sandberg herself is narrating.

‘Kick the shit out of Option B’

From the onset of reading “Option B”, you’re transported into Sandberg’s world from the time she meets Goldberg, the wedding, his untimely death, and the aftermath. She talks about the proverbial elephant in the room when people ask “How are you doing?” and how to deal with people who haven’t experienced such a loss before. The book is engaging read where you’re witnessing Sandberg pour her heart out, upset about not having Goldberg with her and how she’s trying to compensate with her loss.

Reading it like you’re there can be somewhat overwhelming so “Option B” could also be a way to prove how you’d fare recovering from such an event. And it doesn’t have to be someone’s death, but perhaps dealing with sexual assault, trauma or post-traumatic stress disorder, or anything involving grief.

We all know Option A: It’s our main course of action that we hope will be executed flawlessly. But life can be unpredictable and if something should happen, we must be prepared to fall back on a contingency plan — this is Sandberg’s Option B.

The book also includes a good amount of research to provide a better overall picture. For example, Sandberg cites findings from psychologist Martin Seligman around the “three Ps” that can stunt recovery: Personalization, pervasiveness, and permanence. This concept is one of the main things that Sandberg repeatedly cites throughout the book.

In the beginning, you’re saddened by Goldberg’s passing, but as you progress chapter by chapter, you begin to heal alongside Sandberg until the very last one where it’s almost as if peace has finally been found.

For one, but not for all

“Option B” doesn’t read like a typical self-help book that you’d find in a bookstore. Sandberg and Grant acknowledge that it’s an attempt “to share what we’ve learned about resilience” and that their work isn’t a magic pill to lessen the pain, grief, and anguish someone is feeling. “We don’t presume to have experienced every possible kind of loss and setback ourselves. We haven’t,” the authors explained. “There is no right way or proper way to grieve or face challenges, so we don’t have perfect answers. There are no perfect answers.”

Before people can criticize her and claim that she’s telling them how to mourn a loved one, overcome tragedy or bad news, Sandberg comes out saying that this is her trials overcoming grief. She admits she’s in a uncommon position, given her circumstances, that she has an extended support group of family, friends, and colleagues. Factors like this can be of great help during the recovery process, but truth be told, not everyone has that. But Sandberg believes that at the end of the day, it’s about resilience:

“This book is about the capacity of the human spirit to persevere. We look at the steps people can take, both to help themselves and to help others,” she wrote. “We explore the psychology of recovery and the challenges of regaining confidence and rediscovering joy. We cover ways to speak about tragedy and comfort friends who are suffering. And we discuss what it takes to create resilient communities and companies, raise strong children, and love again.”

While we may all understand the tragedy that befell her family, there are some parts where Sandberg could seem unrelatable such as going to SpaceX headquarters to watch the a rocket launch and then its subsequent return on a drone ship. This doesn’t seem like necessarily something an average family or parent could really do without connections.

Fortunately, examples of this kind are few and far between in her book, and you’ll be more captivated by her humanity while forgiving elitist-like acts.

Helping others

Sandberg and Grant don’t stop at just a book — as a companion to “Option B”, they’ve established a community that’s also on Facebook where people can find others going through similar problems such as coping with grief, dealing with health challenges, helping kids build resilience, overcoming a family crisis, and more. The site even has stories about various topics. Like the book, this community is aimed at helping people “build resilience” so that anyone can bounce back after a tragedy.

Sandberg said that she will donate all of her income from book sales to fund the nonprofit project.

“Option B” is now available in stores and online.