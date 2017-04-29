Below are five Alexa skills you ought to try this week, selected from the Trending, New, Top Enabled, and Customer Favorites This Week categories from the Alexa Skills Store.

In Alexa news this week, Amazon announced the release of Echo Look, an Alexa-enabled device with a camera that can recommend what clothes to wear. Alexa skills makers were also given new voice app features for Alexa to speed up, slow down, or whisper.

New this week, this skill gives you access to the 4,000 thorough reviews done by Consumer Reports, covering car seats for babies, electronics, dishwashers, and a range of other appliances. The skill can point you to the top-rated appliance for more than 4,000 categories.

Also new this week, the National Basketball Association (NBA) released an Alexa skill that delivers NBA playoff score or schedule updates.

This follows the release last week of the Warriors Facebook Messenger bot for the playoffs that was announced at the annual F8 developer conference earlier this month.

This skill will tell you about line wait times at popular restaurants and even hold a place in line for you at participating restaurants.

This game teaches basic addition, subtraction, division, and other forms of math. Though it’s new to the skills store, 1-2-3 Math is already growing popular and is similar to other educational skills out there, like Magoosh Vocabulary Builder and Brainy Bee.

Not every personality made for intelligent assistants or voice apps is a courteous butler type. This skill was made to talk trash to your friends. It’s also equipped with a fair number of “Yo mama” snaps.