At its Microsoft EDU event in New York City today, Microsoft unveiled a new device running Windows 10 S: Surface Laptop. Panos Panay, head of engineering for all of Microsoft’s devices, took the stage to show off Microsoft’s latest mobile device, available for preorder today and shipping on June 15 starting at $999.

Microsoft’s new laptop features a 13.5-inch PixelSense display with 3.4 million pixels (1080p, 3:2 aspect ratio). Panay declared that the Surface Laptop has the “thinnest LCD touch module on a laptop.” Best of all, he promised a battery life of 14.5 hours.

Basic specifications include an Intel Core i5 CPU (upgradeable to core i7), 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for storage. The laptop’s thickness ranges from 9.9mm to 14.47mm. The device has very few ports: a USB port, a mini DisplayPort, the Surface power connector, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The keyboard uses alcantara, the same fabric used in Surface Pro 4’s premium keyboard option. For better or for worse, Microsoft integrated the speakers right under the keyboard.

The Surface Laptop weighs 2.76 pounds, which is a bit more than a Surface Pro 4 (2.37 pounds) but less than a Surface Book (3.34 pounds). The device will be available in four colors: burgundy, cobalt blue, platinum, and graphite gold.

Panay also said the Surface Laptop is thinner and lighter than any MacBook or MacBook Pro, 50 percent faster than the MacBook Air, and has better battery life than any Mac laptop.

The purpose of the device is similar to others in the Surface family: to show computer manufacturers what’s possible, and potentially define a new category. Microsoft once again is not looking to dominate PC sales, but rather invigorate them.

Indeed, Microsoft today also announced that its partners will be offering Windows 10 education PCs starting at $189 this summer. Devices will be coming from Acer, Asus, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Samsung, and Toshiba. They will come with a free subscription to Minecraft Education Edition.