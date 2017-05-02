It feels bizarre — the polyester and polyurethane coating that lines the interior of Microsoft’s new $999 Surface Laptop. But the device, the first normal laptop Microsoft has ever made, actually looks good — a hell of a lot better than my dinged-up four-year-old MacBook Air.

The upcoming Surface Laptop may not be not as flashy as Apple’s slick pink MacBooks, but thankfully it’s also not as clunky as the Surface Pro (I mean, c’mon). Visually, it’s a welcome upgrade. Finally, Microsoft gets it; not everyone wants a hybrid-detachable-convertible eyesore.

This is not a review. We haven’t spent much time with the device, but our first impression was clear: The Laptop looks like a nice addition to Microsoft’s Surface line. And it feels weird to the touch. We’re not sure how long it will take to get used to that.

Here’s a closer look at the Surface Laptop prototypes Microsoft showed off today in New York.

Image Credit: Harrison Weber, VentureBeat

Image Credit: Harrison Weber, VentureBeat

Image Credit: Harrison Weber, VentureBeat

Image Credit: Harrison Weber, VentureBeat

More: Everything Microsoft announced at its education event, including Windows 10 S.