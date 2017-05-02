Microsoft’s much anticipated education event came and went, and the computing giant unveiled a handful of new software and hardware products.

Here’s a quick recap of everything the company announced at the event in New York.

Windows 10 S

First up, Microsoft unveiled a new education edition of its omnipresent desktop operating system. Windows 10 S is limited to apps that exist in the Windows Store, thus preventing third-party apps from slowing down machines by hooking into the boot and sign-in process.

Broadly, Windows 10 S represents part of the company’s strategic response to Google’s Chrome OS, except Microsoft is placing a firm focus on offline access.

Partner manufacturers will begin selling Windows 10 S PCs this summer, starting at $189.

Microsoft Surface Laptop

Though Microsoft’s event was largely focused on software, the company did unveil a brand new piece of hardware that showcases its new Windows 10 S operating system. The Surface Laptop sports a 13.5-inch touchscreen display and promises 14.5 hours of battery.

The device is open for preorders today starting at $999, with shipping kicking off on June 15.

Microsoft Office

Relating to the Windows 10 S news, Microsoft also announced that it’s bringing Microsoft Office to the Windows Store, which makes sense given that Windows 10 S will only be able to run apps that can be downloaded from the Windows Store.

While Google’s Chrome OS requires an internet connection, Windows 10 S doesn’t. So those who use Office can remain completely productive regardless of their connectivity status.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft launched its Slack-like group chat software Teams globally in March as part of Office 365. So far it has largely been aimed at businesses, but it was also available in the Office 365 Education version for students, faculty, and staff to collaborate.

At its event in New York today, Microsoft said that it wants Teams to “become the collaborative hub for classroom project-oriented learning,” and it debuted a handful of new collaboration tools designed specifically for the classroom.

Minecraft

Microsoft also announced Code Builder, a tool that lets Minecraft players create structures inside the game using JavaScript. It’s currently available in a limited beta edition of Minecraft: Education.

