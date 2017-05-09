Unlocked versions of Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and S8+, are now open for preorders in the U.S.

The devices were first unveiled at an event back in March, and they were subsequently introduced to all four major mobile networks in the U.S. The Korean tech titan later noted that the U.S. preorders set a new record, beating the S7 by 30 percent, though the company didn’t reveal any specific sales figures.

From today, anyone can purchase the smaller 5.8-inch model for $725 or the larger 6.2-inch incarnation for $825 without committing to any mobile network. Both can be preordered through Samsung.com or Best Buy, while they’ll be available in-store and online to buy outright from May 31 through the same channels.

Meanwhile, be sure to check out our review of the Samsung Galaxy S8 right here and an overview of some of the device’s core new features.